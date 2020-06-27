It's going to be a make-your-own-fun Fourth

The Drummond PRCA Rodeo would have been next Sunday, but the agonizing decision to halt one of the town’s and Granite County’s biggest summer attractions had to be made.

The same is true for outdoor concerts, from Thursday’s show by 311 at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner to big-time music events later in July like the Montana Folk Festival in Butte, Under the Big Sky in Whitefish and Red Ants Pants in White Sulphur Springs. Missoula has already called off its River City Roots Festival in late August.

Big Sky Brewing in Missoula has moved all its June-July concerts to 2021. KettleHouse has done or is in the process of doing the same.

“It’s going to be different. This whole year is different,” Racene Friede, president and CEO of Glacier Country Tourism, said this week. “We just have to look at things differently.

“We need to keep practicing safety, kindness, being respectful and being prepared. So much of this is getting back to basics, spending quality time with family and friends. With this being summer in Montana, holy cow, that’s a great thing.”

“I tend to not look at what has been canceled or what I may or may not have lost. I tend to think how better it’s going to be next year,” Danelle Gjetmundsen said.