'It's like a super power': Code Girls United forges path for STEM careers in Montana

HAMILTON – Six girls sat at tables, typing intently on laptop keyboards, working to program different functions into the cat-themed app they were developing in the Bitterroot Public Library.

Last week, the students learned to make the digital cat say different words like “meow,” “cheese” and “food” when they tapped the screen. On Tuesday, they were adding a camera function with some frustration as they lined up the code and tested the app on iPhones.

“Oh my gosh, it just got to ‘picture,’” exclaimed one of the girls. “I did it!”

A few minutes later, her tablemate successfully programmed the same function and offered help to others in the class. As the girls began to master the camera coding, they posed together for selfies and took photos of paintings in the room before moving on to the next task.

The group is part of the first ever Code Girls United cohort in the Bitterroot valley, a free after-school program where Montana girls between fourth and eighth grade can learn how to code. The nonprofit also recently added a high school program for students on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The programs are held in communities across the state, including Billings, Kalispell, Joliet, Havre and more. Some classes are also available remotely.

Code Girls United aims to interest young girls in science, technology, engineering and math, all of which have historically been male-dominated. By focusing on middle school students, they hope to buck the trend of young girls losing interest in STEM subjects by the time they turn 15 years old.

“I want to see more women in computer science or just in technology careers in general, which is what we try and show them, there’s all these different kinds of jobs,” said Marianne Smith, the executive director and co-founder of Code Girls United. “It’s like having a super power.”

For girls like Matilda Savage, a fourth grader in Hamilton, Code Girls United gives her an opportunity to take a deeper dive into coding than what’s offered at her school.

“I just really like coding,” Matilda said. “It’s fun.”

During the first class this year, the students had to write out instructions for their teacher to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. If the instructions weren’t just right, the sandwich wouldn’t be made properly. Coding presents similar challenges.

“If you say put the peanut butter on the bread with the jelly, you didn’t tell them to open it, so she just stacked the jars on the bread,” Matilda said with a laugh.

Imogen Watson, a fourth grader from Victor, and Matilda are excited to create their own app one day. Matilda hopes to create an app that can help people and the environment, and Imogen wants to make one that she can draw with and create art.

For the first half of the year, the girls' one-hour weekly class time focuses on computer science concepts, like variables and conditionals, using App Inventor. Later in the year the students form teams to solve a community problem through their own unique app and business plan.

Some students with Code Girls United go on to compete in the Congressional App Challenge and the International Technovation Challenge, in which over 20,000 girls compete. Ever since Code Girls United launched in 2017, they’ve had at least one team make it to the semifinals in the international competition. There are also regional and state competitions where teams can compete for scholarships.

Since its first class of students, about 80% of program participants who have graduated are pursuing higher education studies related to computer science or engineering, according to Smith.

“We had no idea what to expect (when we first started),” Smith said. “Maybe it’ll change things, and sure enough, it has changed things in a way. It’s this whole idea of making a small improvement on one side can end up changing somebody’s life.”