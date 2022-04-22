'It's overwhelming': Volunteers clean up Reserve Street Bridge encampment

Nearly 50 volunteers turned out to remove trash from the unsanctioned homeless encampment on the south end of the Reserve Street Bridge on Friday for Earth Day.

They filled countless trash bags in an effort to remove as much debris from the riparian area as possible before the river hits its high water mark this spring and washes it all downstream.

“It’s overwhelming how much trash there is,” said Kevin Davis, who helped organize this year’s effort. “I’d say there’s more trash this year than what we’ve had the last couple of years.”

Last year, volunteers removed 15 tons of garbage in two cleanup events.

Although the area is fenced off to prevent unhoused people from setting up camp in the area, some have never left, Davis said.

“Despite signs you can see on the bridge, ‘no trespassing enforced January 2022,’ it hasn’t been enforced,” he continued.

Sarah Dunfee’s employer gave her the day off from work to participate in a community service project for Earth Day. Dunfee is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, visiting friends in Missoula while working remotely.

“I definitely had a wide range of emotions (when I first walked into the encampment). I didn’t expect it to be this wild, but it's overwhelming,” Dunfee said. “It’s sad, but also inspiring. It’s an eye-opening experience, but there’s a sense of hope with all these people coming together.”

Volunteers spread out among the trees sifting through piles that extended well beyond the underbelly of the bridge, chipping away at piles of discarded plastic, shopping carts, blankets and more.

This year’s cleanup almost didn’t happen due to “security and liability issues” with people moving back into the camp, Davis said. Earlier this week the Montana Department of Transportation, which owns the land that the encampment is on, filed a complaint in Missoula County District Court to remove people who are illegally camping there.

“I said (to MDT), 'You guys have the ultimate decision, I have to do what you tell me, but keep in mind, how’s it different from last year when there were campers there?'” Davis said. “In fact, some of the campers got out last year and asked for bags to help us pick up trash.”

The number of people in the encampment fluctuates and there is not consistent monitoring of the site to determine how many might live there, Davis said.

The goal of MDT’s complaint is to gently escort people living at the Reserve Street Bridge and connect them with other options, including the legal Authorized Camping Site nearby, county commissioner Josh Slotnick said earlier this week.

John Wolberton, a volunteer at the cleanup, said the encampment is indicative of a larger systemic issue.

“We can’t just cure homelessness by shifting homeless people around the community,” Wolberton said. “At a larger national and global scale we’ve got to address some really problematic economic issues.”

Davis hopes to organize a second volunteer cleanup event at another site in the coming weeks, however he has a short window of time to work with before the water rises from melting snow, he said.

“I want to shift from cleaning to now restoring the river bank and potentially turning it into one of the nicest public river access points in Missoula,” Davis said.

