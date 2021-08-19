'It's really a crisis situation': Missoula hospitals deal with COVID surge

Rapidly filling capacity, health care worker burnout and open jobs are all issues Missoula hospitals are dealing with as a surge of COVID cases hits the community.
"It's really a crisis situation, not just Missoula, but throughout the state and throughout the region and the country, really," said Dr. James McKay, the chief physician executive for Providence Montana, to the Missoulian on Thursday. "There seems to be a disconnect between what we're seeing here in the hospital and what's happening in the community at large.
"We want to make people aware of the strains on the system and what that might mean for them."
Not only is there a strain on physical resources, there is significant mental strain as well.
McKay told the story of a patient, who when asked by a nurse about their vaccination status, began to recount conspiracy theories about the vaccine and COVID.
The nurse had been taking care of a person in that very room the day before who died of COVID, McKay said.
"I was in the intensive care unit yesterday talking to a nurse and that nurse was saying she's kind of haunted by looks in people's eyes when they get ready to intubate them," McKay said. "And that, to hear that remorse and the fear and stuff as they're getting ready to intubate them and hear people say they wish they would have believed it, all the regrets. And that haunts her.
"We read about that in the media, and it always seems like it's happening someplace far away. But that's happening here in St. Pat's in Missoula, Montana and people need to know that."
Staffers also have had to deal with angry patients and family members who have not been able to see their loved ones due to limited visitation policies. Staff members use tablets to connect with them on Zoom to let family members say goodbye.
"There are certain people who have been doing this non-stop," McKay said. "It's trauma, really, for these folks."
The delta variant, which according to the Centers for Disease Control is far more transmissible and causes more severe illness, is the predominant strain of the virus in the United States.
It is causing the surge in new cases, which are now at a rolling seven-day average of over 140,000 — comparable to daily rates in late January and early February of this year.
It has now been 18 months since the COVID pandemic began in the United States. Despite the length of time and the emergence of effective vaccines, the strain on hospitals and health care workers is immense.
St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula has no beds available, McKay said, adding that its intensive care unit is also completely full and bed availability fluctuates constantly. The emergency room is still open, but the hospital is beginning to look at limiting or delaying non-essential surgeries. There is also a waiting list to get in the hospital.
In a Wednesday news release, Missoula Mayor John Engen said Community Medical Center was also experiencing capacity issues.
St. Patrick's is having problems with having enough ambulances to transfer patients to hospitals where there is more space. They are having to turn away transfers from smaller medical facilities.
Staffing is also a concern. According to Providence Missoula's job page, there are currently 239 positions that are open for applications. Many of those are for food service workers, cleaners and other support positions — including nurses.
Those positions are critical, McKay said, adding that everyone working at the hospital is important to its operations.
That number does not include physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other advanced practice openings. Not all of those open positions are jobs at St. Patrick's, but it is clear there is a staffing shortage, much like in other places across Montana and the country.
"There has been some loss of people from health care because of the stressors ... our staffing is not at optimal levels," McKay said. "We have a lot of very dedicated professionals, at all levels within the hospital working extra shifts, working nights, extending their shifts to take care of patients.
"And that's on top of the knowledge that this is a preventable situation."
McKay urged many of the same mitigation measures that have been in place for a year and a half, such as social distancing and wearing masks. Health professionals have urged the public to get vaccinated as well, as vaccine not only helps prevent catching the disease, but helps protect against severe symptoms if a person does contract COVID.
According to Missoula Health Department data, 54.18% of Missoula County's total population is vaccinated. Statewide, 49% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services reported 499 new cases on Thursday. Statewide, there are 200 active hospitalizations due to COVID and 3,269 active cases. McKay said the majority of the cases have been those who are not vaccinated against COVID.
There have been 19 COVID deaths statewide over the last six days, according to state data.
"Back when this all started, there was a ton of support for health care workers and that was really at the beginning when the real strains weren't happening," McKay said. "And right now, again, people are incredibly frustrated and fatigued and tired and they really need people's support now, more than ever."
