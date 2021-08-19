'It's really a crisis situation': Missoula hospitals deal with COVID surge

"We read about that in the media, and it always seems like it's happening someplace far away. But that's happening here in St. Pat's in Missoula, Montana and people need to know that."

Staffers also have had to deal with angry patients and family members who have not been able to see their loved ones due to limited visitation policies. Staff members use tablets to connect with them on Zoom to let family members say goodbye.

"There are certain people who have been doing this non-stop," McKay said. "It's trauma, really, for these folks."

The delta variant, which according to the Centers for Disease Control is far more transmissible and causes more severe illness, is the predominant strain of the virus in the United States.

It is causing the surge in new cases, which are now at a rolling seven-day average of over 140,000 — comparable to daily rates in late January and early February of this year.

It has now been 18 months since the COVID pandemic began in the United States. Despite the length of time and the emergence of effective vaccines, the strain on hospitals and health care workers is immense.