Jacob Elder officially enters Missoula's mayoral race

“When we think about the recent trend of Black Lives Matter and police brutality, those are the things that are of great concern,” he said. “As a person of color I care about those things, but we have to focus on our community.”

Elder plans on working with Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White to gauge the most effective way to administer de-escalation and crisis intervention training programs, he said.

“The police are given this huge responsibility with less training,” he said. “I want to take some of that responsibility from the police officers and put it in the hands of health professionals.”

As Missoula’s population and culture shifts and grows, its law enforcement and emergency response teams need to keep up with those changes, he said.

“We have to focus on our community," he said. "We’ve seen more people coming from a variety of backgrounds to Missoula, and what we can do to keep up with those changes is to ensure our police are trained adequately to interact with different cultures and interact with different people.”

He is also an advocate for supporting the science around climate change, he said. One proposal he plans on putting forward is installing solar panels on homes, apartment buildings and businesses.