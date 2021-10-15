Jacob Elder's journey from Democrat to independent

"I am horrified at (Elder's) reactions to requests by constituents who want answers about his platform," Boyd wrote, saying he no longer supported Elder's mayoral campaign.

Another former Elder associate who has publicly disavowed him over the past months is Donal Lakatua, a local photographer who freelanced for Elder's campaign in its infancy, in the summer and fall of 2020.

Lakatua posted on Facebook on July 15 that he had been blocked by Elder.

In his post, Lakatua said he initially worked with Elder because the mayoral candidate made statements about defunding the police, creating stronger community organization and taking more modern approaches to mental health and homelessness.

"I stopped working with him because, when we would talk, his values reflected nearly the opposite of what he claimed and it was more of a facade to gain a following," Lakatua said in his post. "He is a very staunch conservative, through and through. It's very painful to see my images used in conjunction with such awful regressive statements on homelessness, which he seems to have picked as his focus."

Elder's views on homelessness have also shifted dramatically.