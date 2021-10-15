Jacob Elder's journey from Democrat to independent

During the early days of 2020, Missoula mayoral candidate Jacob Elder considered himself a Democrat.
Since then, however, that political affiliation broke down. After initially filing in the nonpartisan mayoral race as a Democrat, he changed his affiliation to independent this summer.
"It didn't take too long as an adult to figure out I was a Democrat," Elder stated in an May 17, 2020 email to Missoula County Democratic committee members obtained by the Missoulian. "Not only did this party's values align with my own, but it seemed like the only one that wanted me."
Elder did not respond to an emailed list of questions. Missoula Democratic Chair Shibu Arens did not immediately return a request for comment.
In the email, Elder said he was withdrawing his filing to run as a precinct committeeman, which is an elected position that establishes a direct link between a political party and voters in a certain election district. Elder was filing for 91W, which is in the Rattlesnake. He was running for that position as a Democrat.
He ultimately decided to run for mayor instead, announcing his campaign in the summer of 2020. At that point, it seems he had the support of some local Democratic leaders. In one well-publicized moment, he appeared in a photo with then U.S. congressional candidate Tom Winter at a Black Lives Matter rally in Missoula.
Elder, who is Black, has stated numerous times since then that he does not support the BLM movement and decried it on social media, seeming to confuse some politically progressive members of the community. Many commented on an Aug. 4, 2021 Facebook post regarding the topic.
By the time the Missoula County Democrats decided to make their endorsements, Elder did not submit a candidate questionnaire. He also did not appear at the meeting, which was held virtually.
"Jacob's not a progressive, he's not a Democrat," Winter said. "He's an agent of chaos."
Elder has claimed that many of the stories surrounding his candidacy have something to do with incumbent mayor John Engen, often calling those who ask him questions that he does not like, "Engen surrogates."
"I recently got wind that the mayor's surrogates and other trolls are scheduled to make more wild claims about me and our campaign. Anticipate them!," Elder posted on Facebook on July 23 of this year.
Questioners blocked
Elder has made it a point to block many people on his social media accounts, which led to the creation of a Facebook page called "Blocked by Jacob Elder," leaving some to wonder why he will not answer their questions.
"Blocked by Jacob Elder" started in June.
Grace Decker, who started the group, was somewhat taken aback by being blocked and having commenting abilities limited for asking straightforward, non-offensive questions, she said.
Decker started the group with the intention of finding out how widespread this response from Elder was, she said. It grew to include 189 members.
Not all of these members have been blocked, but many have reported having some social media interactions with Elder that have left them unable to further engage with his social media profiles.
"Blocked by Jacob Elder" has since been made inactive (old posts are still visible), but "Still Silenced by Jacob Elder" emerged a few months back to continue the conversation. It is still an active group on Facebook.
Elder has said he is not seeking support from the county's Democrats or Republicans. Engen picked up the Democratic endorsement, and candidate Shawn Knopp the Republican nod.
Elder beat Knopp comfortably to advance in the primary and expressed hope at the time he would be able to reach out to Knopp voters. This came days after a 911 call was released placing Elder soundly at odds with some local Republican officials.
Elder showed up at a local GOP meeting on Aug. 27 and erupted, according to a statement released by Republican chair Vondene Kopetski through an attorney.
"At the meeting, Mrs. Kopetski had just announced that the Republican party would be supporting independent candidate for mayor, Shawn Knopp," the statement said. "Mr. Elder then disrupted the meeting with an outburst that involved yelling unfounded accusations at Mrs. Kopetski, yelling twice that she was a liar.”
City councilor Jesse Ramos said he and Elder were at the GOP meeting supporting Jane VanFossen, a Ward 1 city council candidate.
Several days later, Kopetski and conservative city council candidate Alan Ault had an altercation with Elder outside the former location of the county GOP headquarters. Elder can be heard yelling at Kopetski in a recording of a 911 call from Ault obtained by the Missoulian.
The former headquarters has long been a location on Reserve Street where Republican and conservative candidates place campaign signs. Elder claims Ault and Kopetski were stealing his signs, but it is unclear if Elder ever had permission to place them there in the first place.
'I am horrified'
Some people who surrounded Elder early in his campaign are no longer with his campaign.
Andy Boyd, a political strategist based in Bozeman, said in a private Facebook group called the "MT Progressive Democrats" that he provided paid consulting services to Elder in December of 2020, according to a May 6, 2021, post obtained by the Missoulian.
"I am horrified at (Elder's) reactions to requests by constituents who want answers about his platform," Boyd wrote, saying he no longer supported Elder's mayoral campaign.
Another former Elder associate who has publicly disavowed him over the past months is Donal Lakatua, a local photographer who freelanced for Elder's campaign in its infancy, in the summer and fall of 2020.
Lakatua posted on Facebook on July 15 that he had been blocked by Elder.
In his post, Lakatua said he initially worked with Elder because the mayoral candidate made statements about defunding the police, creating stronger community organization and taking more modern approaches to mental health and homelessness.
"I stopped working with him because, when we would talk, his values reflected nearly the opposite of what he claimed and it was more of a facade to gain a following," Lakatua said in his post. "He is a very staunch conservative, through and through. It's very painful to see my images used in conjunction with such awful regressive statements on homelessness, which he seems to have picked as his focus."
Elder's views on homelessness have also shifted dramatically.
"I recognize how incredibly dynamic and multifaceted these issues are and that any reliable, impactful response must also do the same," Elder wrote in a post on Aug. 15, 2020. "I desire to enhance all the incredible programs and efforts in our community while likewise continuing to ensure that any shortcoming can be addressed methodically and with compassion."
On Dec. 21, 2020, he posted, "If we are to improve the situation, we must speak in a way that does not encourage stigmatizing people in any demographics ... We must continue to put our differences aside and work together to tackle issues facing our community."
Just months later, however, his tone toward unhoused people hardened significantly.
"Finally, building a permissive environment that welcomes transients to our doorway will be nonexistent," Elder wrote in a July 15, 2021 Facebook post.
Days later, on July 26, Elder wrote, "As Missoula's next mayor, I would happily fund transportation for transients to relocate to California! California has ample resources to help these folks; Missoulians don't!"
'An independent guy'
Elder has demonized city spending and the 2017 acquisition of Mountain Water, both of which have been common talking points among the city's conservative-leaning municipal candidates.
Elder was endorsed on Friday by Ramos, who has also endorsed VanFossen and is not seeking reelection. Ramos made the endorsement on KGVO and said he was a resource for him "like I am a resource for anybody."
In a separate interview on Friday afternoon, Ramos said he spent significant time with Elder on topics related to city finances.
"What I liked about Jacob is he was willing to put himself out there and take the time staying up until 2:30 in the morning reading the stuff and then bouncing ideas off me," Ramos said.
Ramos, a libertarian, said Elder has non-traditional conservative support and that it can be difficult getting caught between the Democratic and Republican parties.
"From what I understand, the Democratic Party left him, he didn't leave them," Ramos said. "They didn't want any part of him and his candidacy. I wish Jacob was more conservative, but at the end of the day I truly think he's an independent guy."
