Jane Goodall brings message of warning, hope to UM crowd

The world’s 7.7 billion humans, and countless other creatures, are living in a perilous era of conflict, poverty, prejudice and the human-caused destruction of the earth — but there is reason yet to be hopeful.

That was the message the legendary Jane Goodall, a force in science and activism, delivered to 1,000 or more people in Missoula on Sunday night.

“I see our species at the mouth of a very long and very dark tunnel,” she said, decrying rampant environmental destruction, prejudice, greed, poverty and war. But there’s a “little star” at the end of the tunnel: hope. To reach it, she said, humankind must struggle to overcome any obstacles in the way.

“Hope isn’t just wishful thinking, it’s about action.”

Goodall, a world-renown activist and researcher specializing in the study of primates, delivered the remarks at the University of Montana Oval on campus. Her talk, “Hope through Actions,” was part of the school’s President’s Lecture Series. Goodall, 88, was already in Missoula on other business and was able to fit the appearance into her schedule, according to a university spokesperson. Goodall’s appearance in the lecture series was also sponsored by the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and International Wildlife Film Festival.

A native of England, Goodall completed a doctorate in ethology, the study of animal behavior, at the University of Cambridge’s Newnham College. Her 1966 thesis, “Behavior of free-living chimpanzees,” was a revolutionary study of primate behavior. The thesis, and Goodall’s other work, shattered prior conceptions that primates exhibited little to no human-like characteristics. She showed that chimpanzees, in particular, make and use tools, form societies with complex social structures, and even engage in war against each other.

Goodall has also spent decades fighting for animal and habitat protections. She is a United Nations Messenger of Peace; her Jane Goodall Institute, founded in 1977, advocates for protecting chimpanzees and improving environments for humans and other animals worldwide.

But she recounted Sunday a journey from unremarkable beginnings, living in poverty in England and growing up during World War II. Children’s books were largely out of production during the war, she said, and her parents couldn’t afford much of them anyway. With carefully saved pocket change, she bought a used copy of “Tarzan of the Apes.” She was taken by it.

“Obviously I fell in love with this glorious king of the jungle. And what did Tarzan do? He married the wrong Jane.”

Her mother’s unyielding support was a countervailing force to the family’s poverty, offering motivation in place of money. When she first sought to travel globally to immerse herself in the natural world, “‘you’re just a girl,’ that’s what they said. But not my mother.”

Contrary to popular tales, Goodall did not dream as a child of researching chimpanzees after being gifted a stuff chimp at 2 years old.

“I never dreamt that I could do anything like study chimpanzees,” she said. “I would have studied mice to be out in the wild.”

A serendipitous introduction in Africa to pioneering primatologist Louis Leakey — two days after his secretary quit — led Goodall, then trained in secretarial work, to work with Leakey. He soon realized her prowess with wildlife observation and put her to work in the field.

Her “breakthrough observation” came when she observed a chimp, David Graybeard, stripping a twig of its leaves and inserting it into a termite mound to fish out insects to dine on. The discovery is widely regarded as the first observation of non-human animals using tools, shattering centuries of scientific belief.

“Back then, science believed that humans and only humans used and made tools. Back then we were defined as ‘man the toolmaker.’”

Leakey eventually facilitated her entry into a doctoral program at the University of Cambridge, making her only the eighth person to enter the program without any prior degrees. Upon graduation, she immediately returned to the Gombe area, in present day Tanzania, to continue her research.

“I spent hours and hours in the forest, and when I’m in the forest I feel a real spiritual connection with the natural world,” she said. Somewhere in the crowd on the Oval, a dog let out a single, loud bark.

“See?” she said. “He knew … he was agreeing.”

But without a dramatic change of course, humans will destroy that natural world, which, she reminded, is also humans’ only habitat.

“How bizarre that this most intellectual creature is destroying its own home, which is what we’re doing,” she said. “It’s our home, and we are destroying it. And do you think there’s been a disconnect between this clever brain and the heart?”

“Only when head and heart work in harmony can we achieve our true human potential, and our human potential is huge.”

If people heed that message — and put in a lot of work — positive change could come about, she said in her final statement to the crowd: “Just remember, every single one of you makes a difference every single day, and you can choose what sort of difference you make.”

Among the scores who turned out to see Goodall speak in the 84-degree sunshine was Clinton resident Ruby Kikkert, 75, who said she heard about the event from her daughter.

“I love Jane Goodall. Her last book was all about hope, which I think we all need right now,” she said. “It’s nice to have something positive going on right now.”

In front of Kikkert was her granddaughter, Charlie Schmidt, sandwiched between five of her friends. Charlie, 10, said she was excited to hear Goodall speak because “I like that she interacts with animals, I think that’s really cool. And I like animals a lot.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 8 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.