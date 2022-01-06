January art openings: MAM Benefit Auction, 'Mo' River impressions

Here’s a quick guide to January art openings this month in Missoula. Take note that not all galleries are participating in First Friday hours this go-round.

Benefit Art Auction Exhibition

Missoula Art Museum

(Opens Friday, Jan. 7)

The 2022 Benefit Art Auction Exhibition opens this Friday in the Missoula Art Museum’s largest exhibition space, the Carnegie Galleries.

The auction, meanwhile, is virtual again this year. They’ll be hosting live from the Carnegie on Feb. 5.

Among the 82 pieces, you’ll see pieces by Missoula favorites and visiting artists from recent MAM exhibitions. Some of the artists in the 10-piece live section include ceramics icon Beth Lo, painter Jon Lodge, weaver Bonnie Tarses, painter Hadley Ferguson, and ledger artist Monte Yellow Bird.

Naturally, there are too many to name, but they span mediums and genres with a Montana-centric focus. You can peruse them all on the auction website now. Head to missoulaartmuseum.org for a link to the auction website, which has a breakdown on silent auction closing dates and more information.

Note: The exhibition opens on Friday, but the MAM is open for regular hours only on Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. You can swing by anytime Tuesday through Saturday during that time slot, too.

Stephen Glueckert and Corbin Ross: ‘Impressions of the Mo’

Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing

View the White Cliffs area of the Missouri River through the eyes of two artists in different mediums over the course of two years on an annual trip.

Corbin Ross is a photographer, and Stephen Glueckert rendered the area in paintings and drawings.

Glueckert has canoed the Missouri every year for two decades, and he has family ties to work on the river dating back to his great-great-grandfather, according to Gallery 709.

“I feel connected to the river and never tire of it,” he said in an email from the gallery. “Although the river has changed over the years, this remains the path my family trekked to come into the territory. I can’t get it out of my system.”

The show is on view all month. The opening reception is First Friday Jan. 7, 5-9 p.m.

Full listings

Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: Exhibits include "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," "Looking Like the Enemy: The Internment of the Issei at Fort Missoula," "Fire Call! A History of U.S. Forest Service Backcountry Communications," and "Montana Votes!" Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday noon-5 p.m. Outside exhibits closed until April 30.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tour of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: Through Jan. 8: "Blackfeet Lodges and the Stories of Sstaniiniki." Through April 2: Members Salon 2022. Jan. 14-March 19: "Communities West IV: Contemporary Western Printmakers." Ongoing: Glacier National Park mural restoration project and Crown of the Continent permanent exhibit. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon, seniors only, noon-3 p.m. general public.

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of World War II memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. The exhibit also contains many more personal items such as letters bearing the postmark of the USS Arizona mailed to family members in Polson before the ship was sunk that fateful day. Visitors can also view a telegram verifying the Dec. 7 death of a Polson High School graduate, along with magazines, newspapers and posters that tell the story of a world at war. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: The 2022 Benefit Art Exhibition opens in the Carnegie Galleries. The auction will be held virtually on Feb. 5. You can view the entire show at givergy.us/MAM2022Auction and find information on registering to bid. Note: The MAM is open on Jan. 7 for regular hours only, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Feb. 26: "Neal Ambrose Smith: č̓ č̓en̓ u kʷes xʷúyi (Where Are You Going?)" "Below the Bark: Artworks of Disturbance Ecology." Through March 1: "Jodi Lightner: Gathered Coherence." Through Jan. 29: "Andrea Joyce Heimer: Pastime." Health rules: The museum building is open to a maximum of 25 visitors in the galleries at any given time; visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and remain 6 feet apart. The building is arranged with a "one-way" viewing experience, wherein patrons will take the elevator to the upper floors and use the stairs to descend. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum: Through Jan. 8: "Avis marvelous: Ornithology in 19th Century Art and Science" and The Speyer Collection of Contemporary Art." Health rules: Masks recommended or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.

Galleries

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: The revolving outdoor gallery will be featuring the vibrantly colored and bold patterns of international artist Michelle Hoogveld through March.

Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Featured through Jan. 31: “Distilled Certainty," textile collage by Monica Thompson of Missoula. Opening reception, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Health rules: Customers are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and practice social distancing. Maximum occupancy of 12 customers.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: No January exhibit. In February: International Cup 2022. Masks required inside gallery; reception hosted just outside gallery. Hours: 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 12-3 p.m. Saturday.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, gallery709.com. Featured in January: "Impressions of the Mo," photographs by Corbin Ross and drawings/paintings by Stephen Glueckert of the Missouri River. First Friday Jan. 7, 5-9 p.m. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Featured: Original artwork by Kendahl Jan Jubb, MScott Miller, Richard Smith and Arthur Herring. First Friday, Jan. 7, 5-8 p.m., with live music by The Pescaderos. Health rules: Hand sanitizer and gloves are provided and visitors are requested to wear a face mask (not provided). Occupancy is limited to 15 people, with no more than eight in any of the three rooms of the gallery. There is a sizable lobby outside the gallery. Online curbside and free home delivery is available in western Montana. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Closed through Jan. 20. Opening on Jan. 20, "Intersections," a duo show between ceramic artists Beth Lo, the internationally exhibited Missoula artist, and Steven Young Lee, director emeritus of the Archie Bray Foundation. Normal hours once they reopen: Open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. First and last hours reserved for those who want the gallery to themselves. Also by appointment.

Relic, relicgallery.com. Featuring antiques, fine art and curious objects. Open online only during renovations for its new space at 124 N. Higgins Ave., planned for June.

University Center Gallery, UM, 243-5082, umt.edu/uc/uc-gallery: Through Jan. 28: "Drippings of the Soul and Seasons," large-scale abstract expressionist paintings by Jace Whitaker. Opening reception Jan. 7, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 25: "I Never Dreamed of Dust Before," opening reception Feb. 4, 4-7 p.m. Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: In January: "Quiet Quills" by Mary Krochmalny. Opening reception Jan. 7, 6-9 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Main gallery: "What's Old is New Again," works by Heather Stockton and "Wild Montana," works by Nancy Fitch. Blackfoot Communications Gallery: "Shape of Us," works presented by Free Verse. First Friday opening, Jan. 7, 5-8 p.m. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Health rules: Masks required indoors. Gallery capacity may be limited as needed.

Art on view

Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Dining room is open for socially distanced service. On view: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.

Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway, 406-926-1038: First Friday, Jan. 7, 58 p.m. featuring "Pottery, Paintings and Tunes" with local potter Kelly Schirmann, visual artist Maudlin Oxalis and music by Kevin Christensen.

Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Through Feb. 11: Bear Bones Historians' exhibit "Leiser's Footsteps."

Monk's, 221 Ryman: First Friday Art Show, Jan. 7. The exhibition is raising money for the Jasmine Venetia Stringed Instrument Library at Potomac School. Free family friendly 5-8 p.m. with live music by Erin Esse and Maria Zepeda. The art continues 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. for ages 21 and over with $8 cover. Live music by Pettifoggers and New Old Future. Artists and vendors include Celestial Tonez, Art by Nikci, Voodoo Mountain Glass, Bizzy Arts, Galactica Minerals, Enigmatic Factory, W. Monster Art, Candice Herndon, Aiden Potter, A Peculiar Clothing Company, Jesse Heirendt.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0