Yukio Shimomura, now 88 years old, was born in San Francisco and fully immersed in grade school when World War II started in 1939.

“Dec. 7 was the day that screwed everything up,” Shimomura said of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack that triggered the U.S. government to incarcerate thousands of Japanese people.

He traveled from his home in California to Missoula to share his family’s three-year confinement in Japanese internment camps with a crowd at the Northern Rockies Heritage Center at Fort Missoula on Thursday evening.

Shimomura’s Thursday talk was sponsored by a Humanities Montana grant, according to Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

“There’s real power in the story when you hear it from the survivor and when you hear it from the people who experienced those events,” Lautzenheiser said.

Shimomura’s father-in-law was held at Fort Missoula during the war, giving Shimomura a historical tie to western Montana. He has presented in Missoula in years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and delivered three more talks around Missoula and the Bitterroot in his visit to Montana last week.

In the wake of Pearl Harbor, Executive Order 9066, issued by President Franklin Roosevelt, authorized the forcible removal “of all persons deemed a threat to national security from the West Coast to ‘relocation centers’ further inland,” according to the U.S. National Archives website.

Shimomura’s family was part of that. They were ordered into the Tanforan internment camp in May 1942, which was turned into a so-called “assembly center” after its years as a horse racetrack. The camp was located in San Bruno, California.

He recalled being a young boy, turning to his parents for answers about what was going on when the wave of forced incarceration hit.

“And the response was, ‘I don’t know,’” Shimomura said. He was left feeling confused and worried.

People of Japanese descent were given a small list of items they were allowed to take into the camp: toiletries, clothing and small personal items. Whatever families could carry is what they were permitted to bring, Shimomura said.

People were forced to give up their pets, homes and cars.

“How much do you take of your toilet articles? I don’t know. How long are you going to be gone? I don’t know. When are you coming back? I don’t know,” Shimomura recalled. “It’s very perplexing to think that you don’t know what your future is going to be like.”

Once at the camps, Shimomura, his parents and siblings were met with cramped, inhumane living conditions. At the Tanforan camp in the San Francisco area, Shimomura described the living quarters, which were abandoned horse stalls given few renovations prior to the arrival of people.

Privacy didn’t exist in the camps. Toilets and showers had no dividers, causing some people to assemble cardboard boxes around themselves or put bags over their heads to provide a veil of anonymity, Shimomura described.

Each family was given a stall or two to live in, but the lumber used to construct barriers between the stalls had gaps. The spaces reeked of horse manure, and beds were sheets of linen stuffed with hay.

A number of people died in the camp due to untreated illnesses, including one of Shimomura’s cousins.

“If you weren’t in fairly decent health, it would be fatal,” he said.

After their time at Tanforan, Shimomura’s family was sent to the Topaz War Relocation Authority Camp in Delta, Utah, where they were held until 1945. Throughout the war, roughly 110,000 people of all ages were incarcerated after Pearl Harbor.

Shimomura and his family were brought via bus to the Topaz camp. It had a water tower, but because of Utah’s geological structure, Delta’s water is saline.

“So every time you go to get a drink of water, it’s salty water,” Shimomura recalled.

“We had no choice,” he continued. “Every time I have a glass of cold water, I am so happy because I’ve had enough of that salt water.”

Shimomura scrolled through photos during his talk showing his family both in and out of incarceration.

There were limited recreational opportunities offered at the camps, including Boy Scouts, baseball and basketball games and teachers who volunteered their time to give some educational instruction to children incarcerated at the camps.

Shimomura’s family left the Topaz camp in 1945. After the war, the Shimomuras relocated to Ogden, Utah, where Shimomura graduated high school. He went on to attend two universities, earning a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering. He’s married, and has multiple children.

“What happened in 1942 was not recognized until decades later,” Shimomura said at the close of his talk. “That’s sort of the American pattern that occurs. They’ll do something to blemish their reputation, but it takes years to apologize for what they did.”