Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks has been appointed a District Court judge, Marks confirmed Wednesday.
Marks was selected in July by the Montana Judicial Nomination Commission as one of four candidates to be interviewed by Gov. Steve Bullock. The field began with 10 candidates, which commission chair and Gallatin County District Judge John Brown said then was a deep roster compared to other districts with vacancies to fill.
"I'm very, very honored to be appointed by Gov. Bullock and I look forward to continuing to serve this community in the Fourth Judicial District," Marks told the Missoulian in a phone interview late Wednesday. "There were a lot of qualified candidates that put themselves forward to this position, and I feel very lucky to be selected from that group."
Marks takes the bench Sept. 9.
As chief deputy county attorney, Marks oversaw both the criminal and civil divisions within the county prosecutor's office. He held the chief deputy title for four years, while serving as a deputy county attorney and public defender for both the Missoula and state offices.
Marks will fill the coming vacancy created by the Aug. 30 retirement of Judge Karen Townsend, the first woman elected to the bench in Missoula.