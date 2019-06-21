Betsy Mulligan-Dague wrote to her congressman the other day.
The letter from Mulligan-Dague, the director of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, was in response to a request from Sen. Steve Daines to send a letter of support to rename Missoula’s central post office in Rankin’s honor.
“He said it would be a great help in driving the bill through the committee process and getting it across the line,” said Mulligan-Dague. “I guess both senators have to sponsor the bill, so he asked if I would also contact (Sen. Jon) Tester and ask if he would sign on to it.”
She assured him she would.
Rankin, who was born in Missoula in 1880, became America’s first woman in Congress when she was elected to the U.S. House in 1916. She ran and won again in 1940.
Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte introduced resolutions in their respective chambers on March 28 to attach Rankin’s name to her hometown post office on West Kent, which opened six months after Rankin died in California on May 18, 1973.
The Senate bill was referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and the House measure was sent to the Committee on Oversight and Reform. No action has transpired since, though both Republicans said this week they expect the committees to take up the issues soon.
At about the same time the post office resolution was broached in Washington, D.C., state Rep. Kim Dudik of Missoula sponsored a bill at the state Legislature to name five miles of Interstate 90 through Missoula in Rankin’s honor.
It was one of four highway memorial bills in a package Dudik championed in part to make up for the dearth of women and people of color so recognized. Three were women — Rankin, Heart Butte's Minnie Spotted-Wolf and Wolf Point's Dolly Smith Akers. Spotted-Wolf, Akers and Louis Charlo of Evaro were American Indians.
All four bills passed handily and were signed into law, as did seven other similar measures in an unprecedented and groundbreaking spate of highway renaming bills.
Dudik said this week the Jeannette Rankin Memorial Highway, a stretch of I-90 between the Reserve Street interchange and the eastern edge of Missoula, will be dedicated next June 11, on Rankin’s birthday.
“It was a little too much to have everything put together this year,” she said.
Dudik, who is running for state attorney general in 2020 (an office that Rankin’s brother Wellington occupied in the 1920s), said she has consulted with Montana Department of Transportation director Mike Tooley, Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula and representatives of the Women and Gender Studies program at the University of Montana.
“They wanted to do something big and make it more than just the naming of a highway,” she said.
Plans aren’t firm, but the dedication will include or be in conjunction with commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women nationwide the right to vote. Congress approved the 19th Amendment on June 4, 1919. It required agreement of three-fourths of the 48 states. Tennessee supplied the 36th ratification on Aug. 18, 1920.
A spokesperson for Tester said Tuesday he'll introduce a Senate resolution to designate Aug. 2, 2019, “Jeannette Rankin Day” to honor her work to attain women’s suffrage. Montana ratified the 19th Amendment on Aug. 2, 1919.
Tester marked both the 1919 congressional vote and Rankin’s birthday last Thursday in a speech on the Senate floor. He summarized her legacy and quoted from a speech Rankin gave in the House in January 1918.
He noted that Rankin helped women in Montana and Washington earn the right to vote in 1914. In 1918, she became the only woman to vote for women’s suffrage nationwide. The bill passed the House but failed in the Senate before succeeding in both in 1919.
Tester said before Congress passed the 19th Amendment, women had already won the right to vote in more than a dozen states, “almost all of which were west of the Mississippi.”
“And that was no accident. The demands of frontier life were such that men and women often had to work side by side in order to meet them. Heck, they still are.”
Rankin’s speech urging support for women’s suffrage was delivered in the heat of war, labor violence and widespread freedom of speech confrontations.
“To my mind,” she said, as quoted by Tester, “this is one of the most important questions that has been presented to the Congress since I have been a member, one that has a far more wide-reaching effect upon the people of the country, insofar as what the country stands for and what we stand for, than any other question since the writing of the Declaration of Independence and the adoption of our Constitution.”