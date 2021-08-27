Jeannette Rankin Elementary joins YMCA after-school child care program

The Missoula YMCA added Jeannette Rankin Elementary to its after-school program just in time for the upcoming school year to begin.
There are now seven elementary schools participating in after-school programs through the Missoula YMCA, which run from September to June. Child care is provided onsite at Russell, Paxson, Chief Charlo, Jeannette Rankin and Hellgate. Students at Franklin and Lewis and Clark are bused to other locations.
“Missoula is seeing incredible growth and, as a community organization, the Y is committed to serving the many families who call Missoula home,” said Tyler Taylor, director of school-age programs at the YMCA. “Jeannette Rankin is one of Missoula’s most populous elementary schools. For us, it was a natural step to partner with the school and provide care to these families.”
After school is out, students are provided healthy snacks, help with homework and a variety of enriching activities led by staff at the YMCA through 6 p.m. on school days.
The after-school programs follow COVID-19 mitigation strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missoula County Public Schools and Hellgate School District.
“Given the increased learning loss obstacles students have recently faced, we’re dedicated to supporting Missoula youth with this program,” Taylor said. “We operate in small group sizes, so students are able to ask questions and get the assistance they need.”
Registration is required for students to participate. Children can attend the after-school program for $307 a week for five days of care. Sibling discounts, financial assistance and scholarships are also available.
Financial assistance is available for families enrolling their children in the program at Jeannette Rankin Elementary, but the Best Beginnings Scholarship won’t be accepted at the site until January 2022.
Families can register their child or apply for financial assistance online or at the YMCA at 3000 S. Russell St. Paper packet applications can be emailed to schoolage@ymcamissoula.org.