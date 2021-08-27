Jeannette Rankin Elementary joins YMCA after-school child care program

The Missoula YMCA added Jeannette Rankin Elementary to its after-school program just in time for the upcoming school year to begin.

There are now seven elementary schools participating in after-school programs through the Missoula YMCA, which run from September to June. Child care is provided onsite at Russell, Paxson, Chief Charlo, Jeannette Rankin and Hellgate. Students at Franklin and Lewis and Clark are bused to other locations.

“Missoula is seeing incredible growth and, as a community organization, the Y is committed to serving the many families who call Missoula home,” said Tyler Taylor, director of school-age programs at the YMCA. “Jeannette Rankin is one of Missoula’s most populous elementary schools. For us, it was a natural step to partner with the school and provide care to these families.”

After school is out, students are provided healthy snacks, help with homework and a variety of enriching activities led by staff at the YMCA through 6 p.m. on school days.