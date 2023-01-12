 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Jeannette Rankin Foundation offers new scholarship for Native students in Montana

  • 0
Jeannette Rankin Foundation

Amanda Miller speaks during the Jeannette Rankin Foundation's annual STAR Party at the University of Montana in November 2022. Miller was helped by the foundation's monetary support for women over 35 who demonstrate financial need to pursue their first college degree.

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation earlier this month launched the Native Woman Program for Montana Indigenous students.

The program will award up to 60 education grants to women 25 and older attending tribal colleges in Montana.

The individual $2,500 grants are unrestricted and will be awarded directly to students, allowing them to use the funding in whatever way is most needed to reach graduation.

Mary Jane Bradbury performs a historical re-enactment of Jeannette Rankin’s role in the suffrage movement and her political work to empower women.

Ahwahnee Williams of Ronan is a current Rankin Foundation Scholar and the Native woman program coordinator. She’s also a student at Salish Kootenai College working toward a bachelor's degree in Tribal historic preservation.

“Women students who are 25 and older are often juggling family, work and school,” Williams said. “The wonderful thing about a Rankin Foundation Scholar Grant is that recipients can use it in any way they need, such as childcare, housing, transportation, technology, books or other living expenses.”

People are also reading…

Jeannette Rankin was elected by Montanans as the first woman to serve in U.S. Congress. President of the Rankin Foundation Michele Ozumba said Rankin “strongly believed in the need for recognition and education of First Americans.”

Catalog #944-478

Jeannette Rankin in 1911, when she addressed the Montana Legislature to urge passage of a suffrage amendment.

“This program furthers her legacy while providing a significant boost to Indigenous women students who have started their journey,” she said.

The Rankin Foundation is accepting applications for the Native Woman Program at rankinfoundation.org. Indigenous students who identify as women or nonbinary and are over the age of 25 by June 1, 2023 and can show proof of tribal affiliation and enrollment at a Montana tribal college are eligible to apply.

Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis through May 2023.

Blackfeet Community College

The Blackfeet Community College in Browning.

Montana is home to seven of the nation’s 37 tribal colleges and universities — more than any other state. In 2018, Montana tribal colleges, which offer affordable education opportunities, collectively served 2,400 students, according to a Montana Budget and Policy Center report.

Founded in 1976, the Rankin Foundation is a national organization that aims to transform futures through education. It has awarded more than $4 million to women students nationwide.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine tracks Russian missiles as evidence of possible war crimes in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News