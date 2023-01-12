Jeannette Rankin Foundation offers new scholarship for Native students in Montana

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation earlier this month launched the Native Woman Program for Montana Indigenous students.

The program will award up to 60 education grants to women 25 and older attending tribal colleges in Montana.

The individual $2,500 grants are unrestricted and will be awarded directly to students, allowing them to use the funding in whatever way is most needed to reach graduation.

Ahwahnee Williams of Ronan is a current Rankin Foundation Scholar and the Native woman program coordinator. She’s also a student at Salish Kootenai College working toward a bachelor's degree in Tribal historic preservation.

“Women students who are 25 and older are often juggling family, work and school,” Williams said. “The wonderful thing about a Rankin Foundation Scholar Grant is that recipients can use it in any way they need, such as childcare, housing, transportation, technology, books or other living expenses.”

Jeannette Rankin was elected by Montanans as the first woman to serve in U.S. Congress. President of the Rankin Foundation Michele Ozumba said Rankin “strongly believed in the need for recognition and education of First Americans.”

“This program furthers her legacy while providing a significant boost to Indigenous women students who have started their journey,” she said.

The Rankin Foundation is accepting applications for the Native Woman Program at rankinfoundation.org. Indigenous students who identify as women or nonbinary and are over the age of 25 by June 1, 2023 and can show proof of tribal affiliation and enrollment at a Montana tribal college are eligible to apply.

Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis through May 2023.

Montana is home to seven of the nation’s 37 tribal colleges and universities — more than any other state. In 2018, Montana tribal colleges, which offer affordable education opportunities, collectively served 2,400 students, according to a Montana Budget and Policy Center report.

Founded in 1976, the Rankin Foundation is a national organization that aims to transform futures through education. It has awarded more than $4 million to women students nationwide.