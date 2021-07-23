Jeannette Rankin Peace Center to honor Peacemaker of the year

In a ceremony delayed a year by the pandemic, the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and the Missoula Peace Quilters are set to honor KD Dickinson as the 34th Peacemaker on Sunday.

“These are the unsung heroes among us who walk the walk of peace and justice and inspire us with their long-term commitment to a better world,” a release about the annual event said.

Dickinson was announced last year as the 2020 Peacemaker, but an in-person event was delayed due to COVID-19.

“KD is the founder of Portico Real Estate and her business and personal mission has always centered on people over profits,” the release said. “That sense of people over profit made her a perfect Peacemaker for 2020 and an even more fitting one for 2021 when housing is such a critical issue and we need to remember our connections to each other.”

She also was the only Realtor among the vocal advocates of an open space bond that preserved Mt. Jumbo in 1995.