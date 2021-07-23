 Skip to main content
Jeannette Rankin Peace Center to honor Peacemaker of the year
Jeannette Rankin Peace Center to honor Peacemaker of the year

19th Amendment Anniversary (copy)

A mask-wearing cutout of Jeannette Rankin, who was first elected to Congress by Montana in 1916 and was the first woman to serve in Congress, stands outside the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center last year.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

In a ceremony delayed a year by the pandemic, the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and the Missoula Peace Quilters are set to honor KD Dickinson as the 34th Peacemaker on Sunday.

“These are the unsung heroes among us who walk the walk of peace and justice and inspire us with their long-term commitment to a better world,” a release about the annual event said.

KD Dickinson

KD Dickinson 

Dickinson was announced last year as the 2020 Peacemaker, but an in-person event was delayed due to COVID-19.

“KD is the founder of Portico Real Estate and her business and personal mission has always centered on people over profits,” the release said. “That sense of people over profit made her a perfect Peacemaker for 2020 and an even more fitting one for 2021 when housing is such a critical issue and we need to remember our connections to each other.”

She also was the only Realtor among the vocal advocates of an open space bond that preserved Mt. Jumbo in 1995.

“Throughout her career, she has helped countless people, oftentimes at no cost and she has given generously of her time, talent and treasure to many of our local organizations,” the release said. “As an example, we announced this award during the 2020 Missoula Gives Day and 30 people made donations totaling $2,883 to 18 different nonprofits in KD’s honor.”

On Sunday in Bonner Park, the groups will host a musical celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. near the bandshell to recognize Dickinson. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and water bottle.

