Jehovah's Witnesses cancel annual convention in Missoula

For the second year in a row, the religious organization Jehovah’s Witnesses of the United States of America have canceled their annual convention in Missoula.
Since 2012, the event has drawn about 3,500 extremely well-dressed people to the Adams Center on the University of Montana campus for a multi-day gathering in the summer.
The pandemic halted those plans in 2020 and organizers decided to hold a virtual event this year.
“Jehovah’s Witnesses have held conventions in Montana for over 40 years,” explained Charles Ersland, a Bozeman-based media representative for the organization. “I would say there’s a little bit of disappointment. Being together is what you miss. It’s pretty incredible.”
Ersland estimated that there are probably 300 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Missoula, so the vast majority of conference attendees come from out-of-town and spend money at hotels, restaurants and local shops.
The Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana estimated that about 11 million nonresident visitors to Montana in 2020 spent an average of $57 per day. It’s impossible to predict exactly how much an individual visitor might spend, but it means that Missoula likely lost out on tens of thousands of dollars in visitor spending because the convention has been canceled for two years in a row.
Ersland said the online version of the gathering will be held over six weeks so people can rewind certain speeches or watch it at their convenience.
Hamilton resident Jacqueline Strickland said she and her family appreciate certain aspects of a virtual convention.
“It really enabled us to just enjoy the convention with minimal stress, which has been really nice,” she said.