Jennifer Savage leads Ward 1 city council race against Jane VanFossen

Jennifer Savage was leading Jane VanFossen in the Ward 1 city council race after the first round of results were sent out by the Missoula County Elections Office shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Savage, a freelance communications director, won the primary for the race handily and owns a commanding lead in the general election. She has received 2,682 votes (69.92%) so far to VanFossen's 1,130 (29.46%).

Savage is running on a platform of citizen engagement and responsible housing policies. She has previously worked for nonprofit organizations, as well as the University of Montana Foundation.

VanFossen, a retired U.S. Navy officer, based her campaign around city spending and transparency.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.