Jennifer Savage wins Ward 1 city council race against Jane VanFossen

Jennifer Savage topped Jane VanFossen in the Ward 1 city council race after results were updated by the Missoula County Elections Office early Wednesday morning.
Results are considered unofficial until they are canvassed.
Savage, a freelance communications director, won the primary for the race handily and owned a commanding lead in the general election throughout the night. She has received 3,170 votes (70.74%) to VanFossen's 1,283 (28.63%).
Savage said she hopes she can bring her ability to build relationships to council and wants to bring people who don't feel like they always have a voice in city matters to a place where they can be heard.
"I think Missoula is a place where we are going to have to work together to solve really tough problems and I think that it will take all of us really kind of diving in and being willing to listen," Savage said.
Savage ran on a platform of citizen engagement and responsible housing policies. She has previously worked for nonprofit organizations, as well as the University of Montana Foundation.
VanFossen, a retired U.S. Navy officer, based her campaign around city spending and transparency.
"My congratulations to Ward 1's new city council representative, Jennifer Savage," VanFossen said in an emailed statement. "And my sincere appreciation to all those who voted, contributed and volunteered for my campaign. We all want our home town to be well served by our elected officials. I wish all the victors the best."
People are also reading…
2021 Missoula City Council candidates
Complete coverage of Missoula City Council candidates.
Elevating the voices of people who don't always have the chance to speak, responsible housing policies and citizen engagement make up the base of Ward 1 city council candidate Jennifer Savage's platform.
During the pandemic, VanFossen said she deconstructed the entire city budget to better understand how city funds are being spent.
Seeking a third term on city council, Jordan Hess feels he brings experience, problem solving for Ward 2
Missoula City Council Ward 3 candidate Daniel Carlino said he wants to find local ways to fight climate change and make housing more affordable.
Ward 3 Missoula City Council candidate Dori Gilels, a community advocate and volunteer, is running a campaign based on improving livability an…
Running for the Ward 4 Missoula City Council seat, Mike Nugent says he will bring a moderate voice to local government.
Ault, 71, is retired and the founder of a local nonprofit, Montana Automotive Technologies, which seeks to educate youth looking to enter the automotive industry.
Seeking her second term on City Council, Ward 5 candidate Stacie Anderson says she brings a critical and balanced approach to the position.
Running a campaign based on government accountability and fiscal responsibility, Bob Campbell wants to be a voice on city council for those issues in Ward 5.
Jordan, a University of Montana alumni, also said she wants citizens to feel like they have some degree of input on decisions.
Taylor, 35, is a project manager at Grant Creek Excavating and has been with the company since 2008. He is a graduate of Big Sky High School.
Candidates for public office in Missoula are busily raising money ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.
Through legal representation, Missoula County Republican Party chairperson Vondene Kopeski released a statement on an interaction with mayoral candidate Jacob Elder on Aug. 27.
On Thursday, the Missoula Organization of Realtors endorsed its candidates in this year's municipal elections.
On a motion brought by State Senator Ellie Boldman, the county Democrats voted to endorse Mayor John Engen in the mayoral race.
Missoula County's election primaries will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, elections officials announced on Tuesday.
Politics Pop: Primaries officially established after significant debate, Missoula land transfer moves forward
Missoula City Council officially adopted a resolution last week to have primaries this election cycle, but the move was not without opposition.
Greg Strandberg and Shawn Knopp filed for candidacy in the Missoula mayoral race on Monday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline for municipal elections.
City Council members hold four-year terms and there are six seats up for election this year — one in each ward.
Campaign filing for six seats on the Missoula City Council, three municipal judge districts and Missoula mayor began on Thursday.
Running out of Ward 1, Sheena Winterer feels she would bring a collaborative spirit and housing experience to Missoula City Council.
Missoula City Council Ward 1 candidate Kevin Hunt has big ideas for affordable housing and would like to see increased transparency in elected positions in the city.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com