Jennifer Savage wins Ward 1 city council race against Jane VanFossen

Jennifer Savage topped Jane VanFossen in the Ward 1 city council race after results were updated by the Missoula County Elections Office early Wednesday morning.

Results are considered unofficial until they are canvassed.

Savage, a freelance communications director, won the primary for the race handily and owned a commanding lead in the general election throughout the night. She has received 3,170 votes (70.74%) to VanFossen's 1,283 (28.63%).

Savage said she hopes she can bring her ability to build relationships to council and wants to bring people who don't feel like they always have a voice in city matters to a place where they can be heard.

"I think Missoula is a place where we are going to have to work together to solve really tough problems and I think that it will take all of us really kind of diving in and being willing to listen," Savage said.

Savage ran on a platform of citizen engagement and responsible housing policies. She has previously worked for nonprofit organizations, as well as the University of Montana Foundation.

VanFossen, a retired U.S. Navy officer, based her campaign around city spending and transparency.

"My congratulations to Ward 1's new city council representative, Jennifer Savage," VanFossen said in an emailed statement. "And my sincere appreciation to all those who voted, contributed and volunteered for my campaign. We all want our home town to be well served by our elected officials. I wish all the victors the best."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

