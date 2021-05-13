Jennifer Streano enters running for Missoula municipal judge

Streano said she brings a different perspective to municipal court. From her experience working in many departments, including district and justice courts throughout the state, she said she has seen what yields the best results in legal systems.

“I have worked in many, many courts throughout the state. I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t work."

Her background in defense combined with more than a decade working in Montana's criminal justice system gives her a unique vision for the job of municipal court judge, she said.

“I think coming from a defense background, I bring in another perspective that we don’t necessarily see on the bench very often."

In terms of changes to the court, Streano said she wants to see cases prioritized differently.

“Right now, all cases are pretty much being handled the same way,” she said. “A traffic offense and domestic violence offense are treated the same way.”

Streano wants to pull out smaller violations like traffic offenses and take a more rehabilitative approach. Adequately supporting and providing resources for people who pass through Missoula Municipal Court with mental illness is something else Streano wants to focus on if she is elected, she said.