Jennifer Streano enters running for Missoula municipal judge

After 15 years of working across Montana’s judicial system, Jennifer Streano is running for Missoula municipal judge.
“I’m running for this position because I believe this is the time where people are really starting to look at criminal justice reform,” Streano said. “I think that Missoula Municipal Court is a place where we can do a lot of great things and new things and change the way they’ve been done before.”
After graduating from law school in 2005, Streano, 42, worked at the public defender’s office in Lewis and Clark County for five years. She then moved to a role in the state’s major crimes unit, where she traveled across Montana investigating homicide and other serious felony cases.
She transitioned to a role as a training coordinator for the unit, and eventually worked her way up to become the regional public defender for Region 2, which includes Missoula, Mineral and Ravalli counties. She recently left that position and has been practicing law privately since.
Streano said she values public service and believes in the importance the judicial system plays in community members’ lives.
“For me it really comes down to the individual, the clients, and really making a difference for them, whether that’s helping them get their driver’s license, to an acquittal of a homicide charge."
Streano said she brings a different perspective to municipal court. From her experience working in many departments, including district and justice courts throughout the state, she said she has seen what yields the best results in legal systems.
“I have worked in many, many courts throughout the state. I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t work."
Her background in defense combined with more than a decade working in Montana's criminal justice system gives her a unique vision for the job of municipal court judge, she said.
“I think coming from a defense background, I bring in another perspective that we don’t necessarily see on the bench very often."
In terms of changes to the court, Streano said she wants to see cases prioritized differently.
“Right now, all cases are pretty much being handled the same way,” she said. “A traffic offense and domestic violence offense are treated the same way.”
Streano wants to pull out smaller violations like traffic offenses and take a more rehabilitative approach. Adequately supporting and providing resources for people who pass through Missoula Municipal Court with mental illness is something else Streano wants to focus on if she is elected, she said.
“We can really address the issues we have here in Missoula in a different way, in a new way and I think a more effective way."
Streano’s website, missouliansforstreano.com, will be up soon for more information about her candidacy.
