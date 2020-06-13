Jermain Charlo missing two years on Tuesday

"They’re adults and maybe they want to be by themselves," he said. "After a few days go by though, it's important to check their social media platforms because if their pattern of life, especially some younger person who's on social media, younger platforms numerous times per day and that has stopped, that's important because that's a change in behavior. Maybe they don't have access to what’s normal for them or they're no longer around."

The theories of Charlo's disappearance include sex trafficking, which could have taken her anywhere in the world, and a lot of travel could have happened in those initial two weeks. Morigeau said she has continued to fight off the idea that Charlo is dead and in a faraway place, but her dreams have told her otherwise.

“Jermain actually came to me in a dream and told me that she’s in Evaro. My grandpa told me that she’s with us. And I said, 'I don't believe you, she has to tell me that herself.' And she said 'Yea, I'm with grandma and grandpa.' And they raised her. And 'I said, well if you’re with grandma and grandpa, where’s your body, Jermain?' And she said Evaro."

"It’s a big pill to swallow. And I don’t even hurt for myself, I hurt for her whole family.”