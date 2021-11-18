Jermain Charlo's ex-boyfriend arraigned on federal firearms charges

Michael DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, pleaded not guilty to three new federal indictments on Thursday in federal court.

DeFrance, 28, allegedly made false statements during three separate firearm transactions in Missoula and did not disclose he had been convicted of a violent misdemeanor while trying to purchase guns.

DeFrance appeared in federal court in August after being indicted on July 28 on a prohibited possession of firearms charge. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 2.

Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed to the Missoulian that the firearms indictment is in relation to Baker’s investigation into Jermain’s disappearance on June 16, 2018.

Court documents say the prohibited firearms indictment is from DeFrance possessing firearms and ammunition on June 27, 2018, 11 days after Jermain went missing, as well as Oct. 2, 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark is prosecuting the case for the U.S. and Michael Donahoe from the Federal Defenders Office is representing DeFrance, who appeared out of custody at the hearing with three family members.

Donahoe indicated he plans to file motions to challenge the new indictments.

Jermain’s loved ones, including her aunts Valenda Morigeau and Danielle Matt, along with her grandma, were at Thursday’s hearing.

Afterward, Matt and Morigeau gathered outside the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse and said though these charges do feel like a possible step toward justice for Jermain, they’re frustrated with how long the process has taken. Morigeau and Matt wish the charges DeFrance was being brought in on were in stronger connection to the whereabouts of their niece.

The family is in contact with Baker, who was at the hearing Thursday, a few times a month, they said. They are still searching for her across the state, but say it’s draining when they’ve looked in so many places and nothing comes of it.

“It’s heartbreaking every time you search and you come home empty-handed,” said Jermain’s aunt, Valenda Morigeau. “The biggest piece of justice would be finding her.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Feb. 24, March 2, and Aug. 25, 2018, DeFrance made “false and fictitious written statement(s)” to a local pawn shop, Cash 1 Pawn Inc., when buying a firearm. DeFrance was prohibited from owning firearms due to a 2013 domestic violence conviction.

While the new federal court documents do not specify anything more about the 2013 charge or mention Charlo, records show DeFrance was convicted of partner or family member assault on May 6, 2013, stemming from an April 13, 2013 incident where Sanders County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call. When they arrived and met with DeFrance, he admitted to hitting Charlo and was arrested.

Since he was indicted on the initial prohibited possession of a firearms charge in late July, DeFrance has been trying to get the charge dismissed, saying the Montana Partner or Family Member Assault statute, the charge he was convicted of in 2013, is not sufficiently specific to justify the indictment. In September, a trial date of Oct. 4 was vacated in the case.

A false statement during a firearms transaction conviction carries up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

A few weeks ago, Morigeau posted on Facebook asking people to keep an eye out for any clothing of Jermain’s they might encounter during hunting season.

They’ve also had no contact with Jermain’s two boys, who are in the custody of DeFrance.

“Justice is needing (DeFrance) known as a woman abuser,” Morigeau said.

