Jermain Charlo's ex-boyfriend arrested on firearms charge

Michael B. DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, who disappeared in 2018, appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.

DeFrance, 28, pleaded not guilty to prohibited possession of firearms and ammunition.

He was indicted last Wednesday, and was booked into Missoula County Jail on Friday evening. He was released from custody after Monday's hearing.

Since Jermain Charlo disappeared on June 16, 2018, her loved ones have been asking officials to name DeFrance, Charlo’s ex-boyfriend, as a suspect in her missing person’s case.

DeFrance possessed firearms and ammunition on June 27, 2018 and Oct. 2, 2018, knowing he had been convicted “on or about” May 6, 2013 of a “misdemeanor crime of violence,” according to the indictment document.

Missoula police had their first contact with DeFrance at his house on Evaro Hill on June 27, 2018, less than two weeks after Charlo went missing, according to a Missoula County search warrant.