Jermain Charlo's ex-boyfriend faces more federal charges

Three more federal indictments were filed last week against Jermain Charlo’s ex-boyfriend, Michael Blake DeFrance.

DeFrance, 28, allegedly made false statements during firearm transactions in Missoula and did not disclose he had been convicted of a violent misdemeanor while trying to purchase guns.

A false statement during a firearms transaction conviction carries up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

DeFrance appeared in federal court in August after being indicted July 28 on a prohibited possession of firearms charge. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 2.

Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed to the Missoulian that the firearms indictment is in relation to Baker’s investigation into Charlo’s disappearance on June 16, 2018. Court documents say the prohibited firearms indictment is from DeFrance possessing firearms and ammunition on June 27 and Oct. 2, 2018. June 27, 2018 is 11 days after Charlo went missing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Feb. 24, March 2, and Aug. 25, 2018, DeFrance made a “false and fictitious written statement” to a local pawn shop, Cash 1 Pawn Inc., when buying a firearm. DeFrance was prohibited from owning firearms due to a 2013 domestic violence conviction.