Jermain Charlo's ex-boyfriend's trial vacated, no new date set

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

June 27, 2018 was 11 days after Charlo went missing in downtown Missoula.

While the indictment does not specify if the May 6 conviction was in relation to Charlo, DeFrance was arrested and charged with Partner or Family Member Assault in April 2013, according to Sanders County Court documents.

The motions filed allege the Montana Partner or Family Member Assault statute, the charge DeFrance was convicted of in 2013, is not sufficiently specific to justify the indictment.

“The indictment in this case is defective because it fails to allege the domestic relationship required to be charged in the indictment when a charge is brought under” the prohibited possession of firearms law, the Aug. 13 motion said.

The federal government opposed both motions filed in August but did not oppose the motion to vacate the trial. A new trial date has not been set.

DeFrance’s attorney is Federal Defender Michael Donahoe. The U.S. is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark.

A third motion by DeFrance is expected to be filed into court by Monday.

At DeFrance’s initial appearance on Aug. 2, loved ones of Charlo’s were present at the courthouse. Her aunt, Valenda Morigeau, said she saw this arrest as a stepping stone in solving Charlo’s case.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.