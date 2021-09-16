Jermain Charlo's ex-boyfriend's trial vacated, no new date set

Michael Blake DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, had his trial date vacated for a federal indictment of a prohibited possession of firearms charge.
DeFrance, 28, appeared in federal court last month after being indicted on July 28 on a prohibited possession of firearms charge. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 2. On Wednesday, a trial date of Oct. 4 was vacated in the case.
Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed the firearms indictment is in relation to Baker’s investigation into Charlo’s 2018 disappearance.
In the motion to continue the trial filed on Wednesday, counsel for DeFrance wrote, “Mr. DeFrance advises that he understands his speedy trial rights, but desires to waive them in the interest of better pretrial preparation.”
Since his not guilty plea, DeFrance and his counsel have entered two motions to dismiss the charge: one on Aug. 13 and one on Aug. 18.
Court documents say the prohibited firearms possession indictment is from DeFrance having firearms and ammunition in his possession on June 27, 2018 and Oct. 2, 2018. This was after he was convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence on May 6, 2013.
June 27, 2018 was 11 days after Charlo went missing in downtown Missoula.
While the indictment does not specify if the May 6 conviction was in relation to Charlo, DeFrance was arrested and charged with Partner or Family Member Assault in April 2013, according to Sanders County Court documents.
The motions filed allege the Montana Partner or Family Member Assault statute, the charge DeFrance was convicted of in 2013, is not sufficiently specific to justify the indictment.
“The indictment in this case is defective because it fails to allege the domestic relationship required to be charged in the indictment when a charge is brought under” the prohibited possession of firearms law, the Aug. 13 motion said.
The federal government opposed both motions filed in August but did not oppose the motion to vacate the trial. A new trial date has not been set.
DeFrance’s attorney is Federal Defender Michael Donahoe. The U.S. is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark.
A third motion by DeFrance is expected to be filed into court by Monday.
At DeFrance’s initial appearance on Aug. 2, loved ones of Charlo’s were present at the courthouse. Her aunt, Valenda Morigeau, said she saw this arrest as a stepping stone in solving Charlo’s case.