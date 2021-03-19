Jermain Charlo's family, friends hold demonstration outside Missoula Police Department

Chayla Russell, one of Charlo’s cousins, helped organize the demonstration. Russell previously organized an event to raise awareness about Charlo’s case in June 2020 on the second anniversary of her disappearance. Russell is the daughter of Garcia.

When people were slow to find out why the group was there, the family was ready to answer their questions.

“Her case has basically become a cold case,” Russell told one passing man.

The man told her the police don’t care about Native American lives.

“I kind of already know that, you know,” Russell said after the man walked away.

Garcia wanted to make sure the protest was outside the department, rather than a march, Russell said. She wants answers from police. It took 11 days for them to begin searching for Charlo, she said.

“Now two and a half years later, how much evidence was lost?” Garcia said. “If they would have started looking for her right away.”

Another of Charlo’s aunts, Valenda Morigeau, said she has no problem with Missoula Police Det. Guy Baker, the detective on Charlo's case, but her feelings about how the police are handling the case are “complicated.”