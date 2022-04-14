Jill Taber: MCPS District 1 school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Beth Wanberg declined to participate. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Jill Taber

Age: 38

Occupation: Work-from-home mom, writing/editing, assisting my husband in his business

Education: Associate’s degree in journalism, bachelor’s degree in finance, Master’s of Public Administration

Family: Husband, Nick and kids, Nolan (9), Hazel (6), and Zane (4)

What inspired you to run for school board?

COVID was a wake-up call for parents: prior to 2020, we sent our kids to school, confident in their learning and in the care they received from teachers. The pandemic highlighted and exacerbated an unraveled relationship between the administration/board of trustees and families/taxpayers. Parents, concerned about the effects of COVID mitigation, repeatedly asked to be heard at the board level and were repeatedly dismissed. We wondered: will this be a pattern? The board must be more representative of Missoula: we face many issues and a board tilted to one side will not serve the best interests of our students and schools.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

I will adhere to my role as an elected trustee, accountable to the voters in the school district. As such, I will do my part to provide a governing/supervisory role to the superintendent. All district stakeholders can expect a timely and respectful response to emails and phone calls and a commitment from me to engage in dialogue that focuses on listening and problem solving. I will also push the administration and board to be proactive in putting proposed policy changes and discussions before the community. It is my goal to be a reasonable and trusted voice on the board.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

I support a district-wide goal of helping every student reach grade-level academic progress, as well as providing opportunities for students above grade-level. This objective comes above any curriculum that focuses on one-sided social or political agendas.

I will do my part to restore trust between the Missoula community and the board: I will lead the way in asking questions and learning from different viewpoints.

I will push for the creation of board subcommittees to provide more oversight and accountability, especially in the areas of budgeting and curriculum. I support careful review of the budget to direct efficient use of funds, with the purpose of focusing on building-block academic education.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

I am a fervent supporter of parents’ rights. A parent’s right to raise their child does not stop at the school doors. We must do a better job at the administration level to respect those rights; dismissing family rights as radical harms our children and the teachers dedicated to providing them an education. One of the largest issues we face is the divide between board-level administration decision-making and what happens in the classroom. Bridging that divide will improve our schools. Allowing it to deepen will breed further distrust from parents, diminish morale, recruitment, and retention among teachers and staff, and harm those we all claim to serve: our students.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

The majority of those funds should be used to focus on academic learning and mental health. I have spoken to academic interventionists at the elementary and middle school level: those professionals have helped students make great strides toward grade-level achievement that was lost before and during the pandemic. Teachers and school administrators have impressed upon me the importance of funding for mental health interventions. We should also support the efforts of teachers and staff to use this funding to develop strategies to continue this work once those relief funds are spent.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

If there’s ever a time to proactively watch the school wallet, it’s now. Cost of living in Missoula is often prohibitive in hiring and retaining teachers. We need to explore all options on the table: finding ways to incentivize newly-graduated teachers who commit to the district for a specified term or exploring private-public partnerships for teaching housing or bonuses. Let’s amp up the involvement of parents and community members in schools by exploring ways we can utilize volunteers to support teachers and classrooms.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.