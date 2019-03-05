Jim James, the voice of My Morning Jacket, will play a double-headlined show at KettleHouse Amphitheater with The Claypool Lennon Delirium this summer.
The latter group is a project between the Primus bassist and John Lennon's son, Sean.
The concert is set for Saturday, June 22, at the 4,000-capacity Bonner venue. Indie-rock band Built to Spill will open.
James has brought his solo act to the Wilma before, and his main band played the first show at the venue after it was renovated.
He's released a series of well-received solo albums, including "Uniform Distortion" (2018), "Eternally Even" (2016), and "Regions of Light and Sound" (2013). While he enjoys experimenting with synths and production, he hasn't drifted far from his roots, though, and released a solo acoustic version of his last album, called "Uniform Clarity."
Last month, the Claypool Lennon Delirium put out their second album, "South of Reality," that matches Claypool's virtuoso bass-playing to a throwback '60s psychedelic progressive pop sound.
Ticket info:
An online-only presale on Thursday, March 7, runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Go to the page for this show on logjampresents.com for more information.
The regular sale starts on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. To purchase, go to Top Hat box office, logjampresents.com or call 800-514-3849.
Tickets are $32.50 to $39.50 depending on the tier.
Here are the rest of the concerts announced so far for the amphitheater's 2019 season:
Sunday June 2: Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Tuesday, June 18: Rain: A tribute to the Beatles
Friday, June 28: Greensky Bluegrass and Lil Smokies
Sunday, June 30: Rebelution
Thursday, July 11: Slightly Stoopid
Wednesday, July 24: Norah Jones (sold out)
Saturday, July 27: Trampled by Turtles and Hayes Carll
Tuesday, July 30: Lord Huron and Shakey Graves
Sunday, Sept. 8: Gary Clark Jr.