When Angus McDonald took charge of the British Hudson’s Bay Co. fur trading post in the Mission Valley in 1847 he named it Fort Connen after a river valley in his native Scotland.
Through American Indian usage, the name evolved to Fort Connah, a remnant of which is said to be Montana’s oldest standing building.
McDonald (1816-1889), a proud and highly educated Highland Scotsman, led a remarkably diverse life in the wilds of what are now Idaho, Washington and Montana after he signed up to work for the Hudson’s Bay Co. at age 23.
You have free articles remaining.
On Thursday night in the Lolo Community Center, McDonald's great-great-grandson will present “The Life and Times of Chief Trader Angus McDonald” during the January meeting of the Travelers’ Rest Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. The program starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Joe McDonald was co-founder of Salish Kootenai College in Pablo and served as its president from 1978 to 2010. He is the historian for the Fort Connah Restoration Society, helping preserve the fort seven miles north of St. Ignatius on Post Creek that his great-great-grandfather acquired in retirement. Angus and Catherine, his wife of 47 years and mother of his 13 children, are buried there, as are many of their descendants who figured in the development of the region.
Joe McDonald was born at Post Creek in 1933 and often listened to family history as told by his uncles, aunties and cousins. A smokejumper, educator and coach in several schools throughout western Montana, McDonald's last years of public school work were as high school principal in Ronan before he started SKC.