John Engen leading Missoula mayoral race over Jacob Elder

John Engen, Missoula's incumbent mayor, was leading over Jacob Elder after the initial results came in Tuesday night for the municipal general election.

Engen held 61.27% of the vote as of 8:15 p.m., while Elder had 36.15%. Engen has received 12,629 votes in the election, while 7,451 went to Elder. Missoula County Elections officials reported voter turnout to be 38.29% so far.

Engen is seeking his fifth term and is Missoula's longest-serving mayor. He has centered his campaign around city solutions to affordable housing and other issues facing the community, including homelessness.

He leads in what has been a very contentious and heated election. Elder is running for office for the first time.

Elder has based his campaign around fiscal responsibility and making housing more affordable by pushing for easier regulations for developers.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian.

