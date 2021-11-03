John Engen secures Missoula mayoral win over Jacob Elder

John Engen, Missoula's incumbent mayor, secured a win over Jacob Elder after the final election results came in Wednesday morning for the municipal general election.

Engen held 61.59% of the vote as of 1:33 a.m., while Elder had 35.79%. Engen received 15,385 votes in the election, while 8,941 went to Elder.

Missoula County Elections officials reported voter turnout to be 44.56%.

"You assume that you understand your community, your gut tells you that you understand the community, you talk to your community in a way that you hope convinces them you're the right person to lead, right? And that's the best you can do," Engen said Tuesday night.

He added: "You also hope that your opponent, no matter who it is, conducts himself or herself with integrity and honesty and might offer some ideas that are interesting. This cycle was different."

Engen won his fifth term and is Missoula's longest-serving mayor. He centered his campaign around city solutions to affordable housing and other issues facing the community, including homelessness.

He won what was a very contentious and heated election. When asked to describe the campaign, he called it "icky" and said that it was, "really challenging to have an opponent who does not know a thing about my record, frankly, nor a thing about local government."

Elder ran for office for the first time. He based his campaign around fiscal responsibility and making housing more affordable by pushing for easier regulations for developers.

Elder did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian.

