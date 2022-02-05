Joint Chief project targets fuels around Flathead Valley

The hillsides surrounding Kalispell and Whitefish will see extensive hazardous fuels treatment through a special Forest Service award announced this week.

The Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership will affect 4,230 acres of the Salish Mountains and Whitefish Range in a 25-mile arc west of the Flathead Valley. Over the next three years, the forest area from Foys Lake to the Whitefish Divide will get treatment as part of the Forest Service’s new $50 billion “Confronting the Wildfire Crisis” national strategy.

The project came together as a “fireshed” under the new strategy — a term the Forest Service uses to describe areas of more than 250,000 acres with lots of intermingled forest, homes and development that are prone to wildfire. It also was identified in the 2020 Montana Forest Action Plan as a high-priority risk area.

“As we continue to see increases in homes being built in the greater Flathead Valley area, it is important to come together as a community to find solutions and provide education through services like these,” Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele said in a news release. “Through implementation of this project, we can improve landscape level fuel conditions in this area to improve our firefighters’ chance of success.”

The Firesafe Flathead collaborative group of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Flathead County Commission, Northwest Montana Hazardous Fuels Program, National Forest Foundation and the U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Service teamed up to identify the treatment areas.

About 22,000 acres of fuels reduction has already taken place over the past 10 years in the Flathead National Forest and adjacent private and state lands.

The new project intends to protect the Whitefish municipal watershed, rural schools, a powerline corridor, railroad services, Whitefish Mountain Resort, and communication sites. It would also improve evacuation routes, enhance forest health and increase wildfire resilience, according to the news release.

Community outreach, including treatment strategies next to homes, home construction enhancements and landscaping tips are also part of the effort.

