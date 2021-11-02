Jordan boasts strong lead over Taylor in Ward 6 Missoula City Council election

Early election results indicate Kristen Jordan has a strong lead in the Missoula City Council election for Ward 6 over Tom Taylor.

Based on the early results as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jordan has secured 71.75% of the ballots counted so far, and Taylor 28.06%

The Missoula County Elections Office is reporting voter turnout to be at 38.29% so far.

"I have been feeling really good to be honest," Jordan said about the results so far Tuesday night.

"But what I'd like to say to Mr. Taylor is that he is a really forward-thinking person," she continued.

Jordan added that she looks forward to working with Taylor on development issues in the future.

Taylor told the Missoulian in an email Tuesday afternoon that he would be watching election results in private with his family.

Jordan's campaign focuses on criminal justice reform and data-driven solutions. She most recently served as the director of Missoula County's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, where she was a key part of the mobile crisis unit.

Her opponent, Taylor, sought to bring his experience in the building industry to the council to promote development. He is a manager at Grant Creek Excavating and has been with the company since 2008.

