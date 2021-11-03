Jordan claims victory over Taylor in Ward 6 Missoula City Council election

Kristen Jordan will represent Ward 6 for Missoula's city council after securing 72.21% of votes cast in the election.

Jordan claimed 2,487 votes cast in the Ward 6 race, while opponent Tom Taylor accounted for 939.

The Missoula County Elections Office is reporting voter turnout to be at 44.56% for the municipal election.

"I have been feeling really good to be honest," Jordan said about the results on Tuesday night.

"What I'd like to say to Mr. Taylor is that he is a really forward-thinking person," she continued.

Jordan added that she looks forward to working with Taylor on development issues in the future.

Taylor told the Missoulian in an email Tuesday afternoon that he would be watching election results in private with his family. He did not return a request for comment after the results were released.

Jordan's campaign focused on criminal justice reform and data-driven solutions. She most recently served as the director of Missoula County's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, where she was a key part of the mobile crisis unit.

Taylor sought to bring his experience in the building industry to the council to promote development. He is a manager at Grant Creek Excavating and has been with the company since 2008.

