Juanita Vero leads Missoula County Commissioner race

Incumbent Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero was leading the race against Alan Ault for a seat on the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday night.

Vero, a Democrat, took the lead with 60%, or 36,796 votes, compared with Ault, a Republican, who had about 39%, or 24,081 votes, according to an 8 p.m. count by the Missoula County Elections Office.

"I was appointed to the Missoula County Commission when many projects — agricultural soil and habitat conservation, climate and fire resiliency, zoning code update, jail diversion — were beginning to sprout," Vero told the Missoulian. "My goal is to support their development to yield fruit and nourish our community."

Vero was appointed to the Board of County Commissioners in July 2019 to fill the remainder of former Commissioner Nicole Rowley’s six-year term.

Vero told the Missoulian that she's proud of the team ethic of the current board with fellow commissioners Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier, and hopes to continue that.

