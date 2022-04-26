Judge asks if Colstrip laws pass federal muster

The what-if questions came from all directions as a roomful of attorneys argued what the Montana Legislature meant when it passed laws rewriting a 40-year-old contract governing two aging Colstrip power plants.

Federal Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto rarely let the lawyers for Talen Energy, NorthWestern Energy, Montana State Attorney General Austen Knudsen or a phalanx of energy companies from Washington and Oregon get more than a page into their notebooks before she picked apart their claims.

What if the 1981 contract binding six co-owners of Colstrip Units 3 and 4 got changed so disputes must be settled in Montana instead of Washington? What if Montana ordered private businesses to keep supporting a declining coal-fired power plant even though those businesses’ own states have banned the investment in coal burning? What if one attorney general promised not to use powerful new laws favoring Montana, but the next one didn’t keep the deal?

In particular, DeSoto asked why Talen thought it was possible for the court to rewrite state law to clarify vague but powerful sections giving Montana the authority to fine Colstrip co-owners hundreds of thousands of dollars for backing out of their partnership. She also asked how the Colstrip advocates thought a law requiring out-of-state companies to incur big business losses for the benefit of Montana interests wasn’t “economic protectionism” specifically prohibited by the U.S. Constitution’s interstate commerce clause.

Majority owners Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp., PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric have all announced plans to exit Colstrip by the end of 2025. That’s made them uninterested in investing in Colstrip’s future.

The power plants have extensive problems. Damage to the Unit 4 boiler was estimated to cost $20 million in repairs in 2019. And a recent survey found Units 3 and 4 malfunctioned 77 days in 2018. Both units were off-line again for extensive maintenance in spring 2021.

The 2021 Legislature passed two laws, SB 265 and SB 266, that changed how management disputes get resolved over Colstrip operations. SB 265 rewrote the 1981 contract’s arbitration section, requiring debates to take place in Montana instead of Washington and changing the kinds of arbitrators who would decide the debates. SB 266 gave the Montana Attorney General power to levy fines of $100,000 per day against every owner who blocked attempts to repair Colstrip’s aging power plants or reduce its budget.

Talen attorney Robert Sterup proposed that the simplest solution was for DeSoto to interpret the laws from the bench. So where the law said the Montana AG could impose fines for “conduct” hurting Colstrip, the court could clarify that did not include making a case to quit paying Colstrip’s bills.

“That’s rewriting the statute, I would argue,” DeSoto replied. The Legislature was in a far better position to write exactly what it meant in the law, she said, rather than leave it to a judge to define.

Sterup countered that judges are also supposed to do everything they can to resolve cases without ruling about state or federal constitutions. In other words, if there’s a simple solution that doesn’t involve interpreting a constitutional clause, the judge should take it. He suggested DeSoto’s adding her own definition of “conduct” would do that.

Harry Wilson, the lead attorney for the Pacific Northwest owners, said that lack of clarity made it impossible for the Washington and Oregon utility co-owners to know what the rules of the deal were. He was particularly critical about the lack of response from Attorney General Knudsen’s office, which has not told the court how it intends to handle its enforcement authority over the fines or arbitration process.

The community of Colstrip itself was not part of the contract, but it’s in the lawsuit as a friend of the court. Colstrip attorney Michelle Sullivan argued the laws were necessary to preserve Montanans’ access to reliable electric power.

“I’m representing the people this will impact if Colstrip becomes a ghost town,” Sullivan said. “The Legislature wasn’t punishing the PNOs (Pacific Northwest owners) — it was ensuring access to coal-fired electricity.”

“Isn’t that the definition of economic protectionism?” DeSoto retorted. “This is a really bad deal, but it helps us?”

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters has already imposed a preliminary injunction blocking the two Montana laws. DeSoto’s magistrate hearing on Tuesday was to flesh out arguments why Watters’ decision shouldn’t be permanent and the laws taken off the books.

