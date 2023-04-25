A federal judge placed the Knotty Pine timber sale in the Kootenai National Forest on hold until the U.S. Forest Service can explain how its road building won’t hurt grizzly bears in the area.

District Judge Dana Christensen ruled a group of environmental organizations would likely win their challenge in his Monday decision enjoining the project near Libby. Knotty Pine included 2,593 acres of logging, precommercial thinning on 2,099 acres, fuels reduction burning on 4,757 acres and prescribed burning on 7,465 acres. Some of the burning work was anticipated to start in May. It would involve 35 miles of road maintenance, and 5 miles of new or temporary roads.

The environmental groups raised several issues, but the judge concentrated on two: whether federal planners properly accounted for the impact logging roads would have on grizzly habitat and whether the 1,300-acre project failed to disclose how that area would be accessed without harming the bears.

The project lies within the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem for grizzly recovery. It currently has an estimated 45 to 60 bears, but should hold about 100. The Cabinet and Yaak populations are effectively separated from one another, resulting in serious inbreeding. And 72% of the 64 known grizzly deaths there between 1982 and 2020 were human-caused. A 2016 study of grizzly survival there found “the difference between growth and decline is 1 or 2 adult females being killed annually or not.”

Christensen noted that the Kootenai Forest has faced challenges to its motorized access policies since it amended them in 2011. In a long-running dispute over the Pilgrim Creek Project, AWR attorneys successfully argued that the Forest Service berms and gates weren’t keeping motorized users out of closed forest areas. While the environmentalists lost a similar argument in the Willow Creek Project in 2020, they were successful in 2022 on a challenge to the Ripley Project when they showed the Forest Service and FWS relied on logging and grizzly bear data “they knew to be incorrect.”

The Knotty Pine case pitted the Center for Biological Diversity, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Yaak Valley Forest Council, WildEarth Guardians and Native Ecosystems Council against Region 1 Forester Leanne Marten, Kootenai National Forest Supervisor Chad Benson and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Kootenai Tribe of Idaho joined the defendants as an intervenor.

“Once again, the Forest Service was caught breaking the law because of the ongoing chronic problem of ineffective closures and unauthorized motorized access,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies. “This is very important since most grizzlies are killed within one-third of a mile from a road and the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bear population decreased 30% in the last five years.”

Christensen faulted the Forest Service and FWS for claiming that illegal road access wasn’t part of their official action, and therefore not necessary to be considered as an impact on grizzlies.

“(The biological opinion) parrots the apparently boilerplate assertion that has become familiar to the Court in recent years: Because unauthorized motorized access is unpredictable, its effects on grizzly bears are unknowable,” Christensen wrote. “…The Court cannot allow the project to proceed based on federal defendants’ post-hoc rationalization.”

Grizzly bears have threatened status under the federal Endangered Species Act. The Cabinet-Yaak is one of six recovery areas for grizzlies in the Lower 48 states. Its population lags in comparison to those in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems, which hold about 1,000 grizzlies each.

Christensen also rejected the agencies’ claim that they were enforcing and monitoring illegal access, and therefore considering that impact on bears was unnecessary. Instead, he pointed to the agencies’ own research showing “unpredictable random road use, the kind of use that may occur with administrative use of closed roads, may be even more disturbing to bears … because females who have learned to avoid roads may also teach their cubs to avoid roads and thus learned avoidance can persist for several generations.”

Although the Forest Service argued it needed to start work quickly for wildfire safety, Christensen noted the project’s 10-year planning scope made the urgency unrealistic.

“It is unfortunate that there is one more delay in needed fuel reduction projects on the Kootenai National Forest,” Ed Levert, a former Lincoln County forester and member of the Kootenai Forest Stakeholder Collaborative wrote in response to the ruling. “The Knotty Pine Project is identified in the recently approved Lincoln County Community Wildfire Protection Plan as a Priority Treatment Area. The Ripley Project near Libby is the other area that is held up in litigation. Our collaborative is supportive of efforts to restore the Cabinet-Yaak Grizzly Bear, but at what price to the citizens of Lincoln County?”