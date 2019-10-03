A supplemental Environmental Impact Statement is needed for a logging project on the Kootenai National Forest, after a federal court judge ruled Thursday that potential impacts to grizzlies from ineffective road closures wasn’t fully explored.
Calling it a “close question,” U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy granted the Alliance for the Wild Rockies’ request for summary judgment, and remanded the case to the national forest for additional scrutiny, despite the creation of an earlier supplement to the draft EIS, which contained seven pages of grizzly bear analysis.
"… While the agency considered bear disturbance and displacement, the actual effects analyzed were limited by its assumption that public use would be effectively restricted," Molloy wrote. "As argued by Alliance, that assumption has shown false, making the ineffectiveness of the road closures a 'significant new circumstance … that was not previously considered."
Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance, said the Forest Service presumed no motorized access would occur behind berms put in place across roads as part of the project.
“We showed the court that people were driving not only on supposedly closed roads, but also on illegal roads in grizzly bear habitat and the court ruled in our favor,” Garrity said in a news release. "Roads are the major source of grizzly bear mortality. In its 1993 Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service cautioned that ‘roads probably pose the most imminent threat to grizzly habitat today.’ That’s why the Forest Service has restrictions on the total number of roads in grizzly bear habitat since most grizzly bears are illegally killed within 500 yards of a road.”
A representative of the Kootenai National Forest couldn’t be reached for comment late Thursday.
This is the second time a federal judge has booked the 36,600-acre Pilgrim project based on the roads. The national forest first authorized the Pilgrim Creek Timber Sale project in 2013, but in 2014 U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen ruled the forest’s management plan required permanent closure of roads once the logging projected is completed. If that wasn’t done, other roads in the area needed to be closed so there was no net increase in road miles.
The proposed logging would take place near where the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly population is struggling and listed as a “threatened” species under the Endangered Species Act.
Garrity noted that researchers who looked into the effectiveness of closing roads only using berms in 2017 found that people simply were driving over and around the berms.
“Because the berms on closed roads are not effective at preventing motorized access, the Alliance challenged the federal agencies in court to keep the dwindling population of grizzly bears in the Cabinet-Yaak region from going extinct,” Garrity said.
Molloy wrote that “the continued uncertainty as to the scope of illegal use weighs in favor of Alliance.” He ordered the Forest Service to fully account for the linear miles of non-closed roads in the area and, if it’s going to count a road as closed, to make the closure completely impassable to motorized vehicles.