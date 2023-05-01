A Missoula judge found the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo guilty of four federal charges stemming from accusations that he illegally possessed firearms.

Michael B. DeFrance was indicted in July 2021 on a prohibited possession of a firearm charge. A few months later, in October, a second indictment was filed alleging DeFrance had lied on three separate occasions during firearms transactions at a local pawn shop about being convicted of a domestic violence incident involving Charlo in 2013. Prosecutors say that conviction bars DeFrance from owning weapons.

Court filings show that on Monday, Missoula U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen found DeFrance guilty of one count of prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition and three counts of making false statements during a firearms transaction.

DeFrance’s trial ran Wednesday to Thursday last week. Sentencing is set for Sept. 21.

This June will mark five years since Charlo vanished from Missoula. Although details around her disappearance remain murky, her case remains active.

This story will be updated.