The city of Missoula is off the hook for more than $1 million in legal fees in the Mountain Water takeover case, after a judge ruled Thursday against the previous owners of Missoula’s water system.
District Judge Karen S. Townsend ruled that Mountain Water Co. and the Carlyle Group had not been treated unconstitutionally, and were not entitled to the additional $1.3 million in attorneys' fees the two companies sought.
Mayor John Engen, who made the water fight a priority for the city, said he was pleased with the ruling.
“Judge Townsend weighed the evidence and finds that Carlyle and Mountain Water were overreaching to make this litigation as expensive as possible, and I think the judge made the right decision,” the mayor said. “And it’s really good for Missoula Water and the customers of Missoula Water Co.”
The costs of acquiring the water company and making it a public utility far exceeded original estimates, Engen has said in the past. Originally, legal costs were estimated to reach $400,000 to $800,000. So far, legal bills totaled about $13 million, in addition to the $83.87 million paid to Mountain Water to purchase the utility and $6.8 million for developers who did unpaid work for the company throughout the extensive legal battles.
According to Thursday’s ruling, Carlyle and Mountain Water contended that the city loaded its litigation team with expensive legal professionals and expert witnesses from across the country, so the two private companies were forced to follow suit, driving up costs.
However, Townsend found that the private companies outspent the city in total and also in the hourly rates paid to the attorneys the companies hired.
The city already has set aside $1.1 million for a portion of Carlyle’s legal fees, which it is legally required to pay due to its condemnation of the private company for the public benefit, as ruled by the state Supreme Court.
Montana state law limited reimbursement of attorney and expert witness fees in this case to the “customary” rates in Missoula County, which is where the $1.1 million amount comes from. The additional $1.3 million in legal fees that were denied were to cover the remainder of the previous owners’ legal costs, asking that a state law be ruled unconstitutional because the city also paid top dollar for experts and attorneys from across the country, rather than the “customary rate.”
The city managed to spend less despite hiring out-of-state lawyers by putting the majority of work on the local attorneys it hired, while the private companies had the expensive attorneys do the majority of the work.
Townsend also noted multiple instances in which the two companies used faulty math to inflate the city’s spending while deflating their own, giving the appearance that the companies had been more frugal than the city.
For example, the companies included the city’s money spent on experts hired when calculating the hourly rates paid to attorneys, but did not include expert costs when calculating its own hourly rates.