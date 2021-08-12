Judge finds government agencies violated rules in Ninemile timber project

A judge has concluded that the U.S. Forest Service violated its own rules by approving two timber sales north of Alberton.

Called the Butler and Soldier-Blue timber projects, the sales would require logging and road construction in habitat crucial to the survival of grizzly bears, elk and trout. Logs would come out of a 45,160-acre area in the Ninemile Ranger District and be sent to timber mills.

U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen DeSoto issued a series of findings and recommendations on the matter Wednesday after hearing oral arguments last week. She recommended that the sales be halted until they no longer violate the Endangered Species Act and the National Forest Management Act.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force sued the Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, saying the government agencies ignored Lolo National Forest planning standards.

The plaintiffs had argued that the Forest Service hadn't taken into account 137 miles of old roads in the logging areas when analyzing how grizzly bears might be affected. Forest plans say that backcountry roads can harm grizzly bears, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

