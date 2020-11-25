Judge: 'heinous accusations' warrant $1M bond

Charles Michael Covey, facing a deliberate homicide charge in connection with the murder of a man in downtown Missoula last Friday, is being held on a $1 million bond.

Covey appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Wednesday via video feed following his arrest by the Missoula Police Department. On Nov. 20, a passerby found the body of 65-year-old Lee Nelson along the river trail on the north bank of the Clark Fork River near the old Western Montana Clinic building.

An affidavit of probable cause described a large bleeding wound on one side of Nelson's face and scalp with pieces of brain or skull and nearby blood spatter on a concrete wall. In the affidavit, a witness said he had seen the defendant pushing Nelson in a wheelchair and saw Nelson fall out of it. The witness added he then heard four to five blows that sounded like "a hollow metal pipe being violently struck against something."

Justice of the Peace Alex Beal said the nature of the current allegations, previous violent offenses by Covey, and times the defendant had failed to appear in court in the past warranted the state's request for a $1 million bond.

Beal described the crime as "quite frankly one of the more violent and heinous accusations I have heard."