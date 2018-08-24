A Great Falls judge this week ordered a new trial in a drug case after learning the state crime lab analyst whose testimony helped secure the defendant's conviction was on meth while he spoke in court.
Judge John Parker issued the order Thursday with some searing remarks for Derek Lee Thrush, the crime lab employee who pleaded guilty last week in Missoula County District Court to felony drug charges for reportedly stealing meth from the crime lab during his time there as a forensic analyst.
"The manifest hypocrisy in this situation — when a Montana Department of Justice employee with meth in his system testified and helped secure another man's meth possession conviction — is abhorrent," Parker wrote.
Thrush testified in the trial of James Donald Bachtell, charged with felony drug possession, in February.
At an Aug. 14 hearing in Cascade County, Thrush invoked the right to remain silent, although earlier admissions to his family members at the Missoula Police Department were entered as evidence.
Allegations that Thrush had reportedly ingested meth on the drive from Missoula to Great Falls on the day he testified surfaced after the conclusion of Bachtell's trial. In reviewing the sequence of events related to Thrush's alleged meth use, Parker found the Cascade County Attorney's Office had handled the matter ethically.
The order, filed on Thursday, includes a note that Parker is considering a contempt of court charge against Thrush.
Parker also took a hard stance on the crime lab, which he ordered to complete any forensic testing needed for the new trial before it begins on Nov. 19. He also ordered the crime lab pay all costs for any retesting, witnesses expenses and travel, passing no costs to Cascade County, related to the new trial.
It's so far unclear how many cases have been effected by Thrush's case, a DOJ spokesman said. The case against Steven Conrad Brester, charged in 2015 with stealing opioids from the state crime lab in Missoula, caused prosecutors to drop charges against nearly 70 defendants. He was sentenced to a 10-year commitment to the Department of Corrections, all suspended, after reaching a plea agreement.
In June, former Fort Peck tribal police officer Mikkel Derrick Shields was sentenced in federal court to a year in prison for stealing opioids, meth and money from the evidence room at the tribal law and justice building in 2017. Twenty-seven cases were dismissed because Shields' had spoiled the evidence.