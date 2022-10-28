Judge orders audit of Mineral Co. Attorney, Sheriff's cases

Mineral County is on notice after a judge ordered the county to audit all cases and defendants affected by the County Attorney's office not disclosing relevant information to defendants in criminal cases.

The hearing Wednesday in Superior followed months of litigation by 125 plaintiffs alleging misconduct in the Mineral County Attorney’s Office and Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. The plaintiffs contend the county violated the rights of multiple Mineral County residents through the criminal justice process, specifically through not disclosing information relevant to defendants' cases, known as Brady information.

Locals packed a Mineral County courtroom and dozens tuned in via Zoom Wednesday morning to hear arguments from the plaintiff's attorneys, Lance Jasper and Jordan Kilby, and the county's representation, Walter Congdon.

“This situation we have now here in Mineral County is so severe that the public has lost confidence in the sheriff's department and the county attorney's office,” Jasper said.

The court case follows a letter sent to the Mineral County Attorney in June, which said prosecutors in the Mineral County Attorney’s Office mishandled cases by omitting required disclosures during the legal process, prompting defendants to enter guilty pleas when all relevant evidence hadn’t been considered. It points to the involvement of three Mineral County Sheriff’s deputies: David Kunzelman, former deputy Shawn Visintin and former deputy Patrick Nobles. The suit asks that all Mineral County cases involving the deputies be reevaluated.

In an order delivered Oct. 11, Mineral County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta called on the County Attorney's Office to audit its practices and disclose information not previously shared by the County Attorney in both open and closed cases. Vannatta's order grants a legal request made on Sept. 20 by Jasper’s firm.

“You won your writ, there is a writ of mandamus in place,” Vannatta said to Jasper. “Now it’s up to the county to fix what’s broken.”

Wednesday’s hearing was to determine if the county will contest or comply with the writ. Vannatta said he’s heard the county intends to comply, but added it’s an ongoing proceeding and the court will give the county an opportunity to correct the issues at hand and meet the mark.

“This is a process,” he said.

Congdon said both the county attorney’s office and sheriff’s office are working to rectify the issues and comply with the judge’s order, adding that they want to accomplish the tasks that need to be done.

“It’s a personal thing that we not only do it, but we damn well need to do it right,” Congdon said. He explained the county is modifying its policy manual on hiring practices for any personnel related to law and justice, not just deputies.

Regarding audits for closed cases, Congdon said the audits are completed.

“We were required to investigate any evidence favorable to defendants, which we are doing and have done,” he said.

“I think there has been at least a good-faith attempt at looking at both closed cases and open cases in Justice Court and District Court and identifying when Deputy Nobles, Deputy Kunzelman and Deputy Visintin were involved,” Vannatta said.

Jasper contended the problems the county is trying to fix wouldn’t have been addressed without the writ being filed.

Sheriff Mike Toth is not up for re-election this year, and Debra Jackson is running unopposed for county attorney. The sheriff's race is between Ryan Funke, a Republican, and Gretchen Webb, an Independent.

The Mineral County Attorney's salary is estimated to be $113,000 annually, according to the Montana Association of Counties.

The bulk of the plaintiffs' allegations center on the three Mineral County deputies: Kunzelman, Nobles and Visintin. Kunzelman is still working in the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, Toth told the Missoulian. Visintin and Nobles are not.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s office has six deputies, an undersheriff and a sheriff, Toth said.

Jasper’s firm alleges Visintin was unfit to serve as a deputy because he pleaded guilty to felony burglary in 2009 in Bonner County, Idaho — that case was later dismissed. In 2015, he was charged with sexual intercourse without consent in Gallatin County, but a jury acquitted him of the accusations in 2017, court filings show.

Jasper's firm argues the county hired Visintin despite Public Safety Officer Standards (POST) not certifying him. POST certifications are given to every law enforcement officer in Montana after required trainings and education. POST Executive Director Perry Johnson didn't recommend Visintin for certification after Visintin applied to be an officer in the Lewistown Police Department in 2020.

"I would conclude that Mr. Visintin is not eligible for appointment in Montana as a peace officer based on his conviction for a felony," Johnson's email to a Lewistown police assistant chief on May 21, 2020 reads.

After Visintin applied in Mineral County, POST notified Mineral County officials of their position not certifying Visintin, but the county challenged their decision, the filing alleges.

“Visintin acted as an officer for two years, making arrests, charging people with crimes, changing the lives of many, without ever being qualified to be a peace officer,” the Sept. 20 writ stated.

In a phone call with the Missoulian on Thursday, Visintin said the contention he was never a qualified deputy is a "flat-out lie." He said POST denied his certification in September 2021, and he’s in the process of appealing that denial because the criminal charges he faced in Idaho were dismissed, and he was acquitted in the Gallatin County case.

Nobles was accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a woman he was investigating. Mineral County investigated the relationship, but the sheriff's office interviews that would have implicated Nobles weren’t included during prosecution of the woman’s case, the writ stated. Nobles was terminated on March 11.

Toth said Nobles never faced any criminal charges from the alleged relationship. Nobles declined to comment on the matter in a phone call with the Missoulian on Thursday.

Allegations against Kunzelman stem from a 2021 arrest. A June 8 order from a Missoula judge said prosecutors erred in a criminal case by not noting Kunzelman’s termination from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office in 2013.

The Mineral County Attorney’s Office didn’t disclose information about Kunzelman’s termination to the man the deputy arrested or the man's attorney. The defense team learned about it on June 1 through a third party, and emailed the state asking for a disclosure in court, the order stated.

Vannatta ordered the county on Wednesday to disclose all cases and defendants affected by the deputies identified at the hearing, including Kunzelman, Nobles and Visintin, before the next court hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Jasper said Wednesday’s hearing is just the tip of the iceberg in the case, adding he hopes the Montana Department of Justice takes notice.

“It appears they’re willing to address the problems,” Jasper said of the Mineral County Attorney’s Office. “They appear to understand there are additional problems to address as well.”