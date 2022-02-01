Judge rejects UM's motion to dismiss plaintiff's claims in Title IX suit

Calling "smoking gun" evidence rare in discrimination suits, a Great Falls judge blocked a motion filed by the University of Montana asking the court to dismiss one of the plaintiff’s claims filed in a Title IX suit accusing the university of sex-based discrimination.

The lawsuit, filed in early August in federal court in Missoula by three former and one current UM employee, accuses the university and Montana University System of sex-based discrimination and Title IX violations.

Saying UM fostered a toxic environment where women were discriminated and retaliated against, the four plaintiffs — Catherine Cole, Barbara Koostra, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman and Rhondie Voorhees — describe treatment from the university they say is part of the “good ‘ol boys’ club.” They also specifically point to President Seth Bodnar creating a campus environment adverse to women.

Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

UM and the MUS have since said the claims lack legal merit and are not based on facts.

On Oct. 18, UM filed a response refuting the allegations and asking for Sontag Bowman's claims to be thrown out of the suit, saying they are false and fail to establish a viable claim under Title IX.

On Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris rejected the university’s motion to dismiss, saying Sontag Bowman makes sufficient allegations to make a plausible Title IX claim as part of the suit.

Sontag Bowman’s claims stemmed from her time working in the School of Social Work, saying an environment that discouraged female leadership was fostered. Specifically, Sontag Bowman says she felt discouraged to apply for a chairperson leadership position.

Since Sontag Bowman did not apply, UM’s argument is that Title IX does not apply in this situation. In order for a Title IX complaint to have merit, there needs to be an “adverse” action on the part of the defendant, and Sontag Bowman fails to identify such adverse action on the university’s part, UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said at the time.

“Defendants’ argument fails to recognize that an adverse action need not be a formal rejection or dismissal, but can be the constructive equivalent,” Judge Morris writes in his ruling.

“Victims of discrimination seldom can prove their claim of discrimination by direct evidence, as perpetrators of discrimination rarely leave ‘smoking gun’ evidence attesting to discriminatory intent,” the judge continues.

Sontag Bowman will still have to prove her claims in court. If she is not able to, UM has the option to raise the issue on summary judgement.

“The order does not reflect an indication that the claims have merit, but simply allows the plaintiffs an opportunity to conduct fact finding and present evidence in support of their proposed claims. The University is eager for the facts to rise to the surface and we stand by our position that these particular claims lack merit," Kuntz said in a statement to the Missoulian on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hillary Carls and Sherine Blackford of Blackford Carls P.C. in Bozeman.

