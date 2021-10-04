Judge rules Missoula school mask mandates can remain in place

A motion for preliminary injunction has been denied in a suit against Missoula County schools over masking requirements, allowing schools to continue requiring masks for in-person learning.

Local parents filed a suit Aug. 24 against Missoula County Public Schools, Target Range and Hellgate Elementary over masking requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The parents are joined by Stand Up Montana, a nonprofit organization based in Gallatin County. The group seeks to provide support for legal action against school districts across the state that are “illegally masking our children,” according to its website.

Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks denied the request and ruled that the mandate can remain in place while the case is adjudicated in court and the mandate's legality is determined.

In its decision, the court cited recent COVID-19 statistics in Missoula County that indicate case numbers are on the rise and wrote that the current masking rules in place are a rational response to the challenge of safely providing in-person learning during a pandemic.

"A preliminary injunction does not resolve the merits of a case but prevents further injury or irreparable harm pending adjudication of the controversy on its merits," the court's denial of the motion reads.