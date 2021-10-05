Judge slaps Forest Service over Soldier-Butler logging project

A federal judge has halted an extensive forest management project in the Ninemile drainage west of Missoula, ruling that the U.S. Forest Service failed to follow its own rules on road construction and protecting wildlife habitat.

“Grizzly bears are finally getting the due diligence they deserve in the Ninemile,” said Patty Ames, president of the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force, which helped bring the lawsuit.

“This area is critical to regional recovery of grizzly bears, including reestablishment in the Bitterroot Ecosystem," Ames said. "Now the Forest Service must account for the impact of all roads on grizzly bear survival and habitat use and use the best available scientific information.”

The Soldier-Butler Project would affect about 45,160 acres in the mountains north of Alberton. It involved logging about 17.5 million board-feet of timber on 9,975 acres during the next eight to 10 years.

It would also allow construction of seven miles of new permanent roads, 9.4 miles of temporary roads and 35.4 miles of “undetermined roads” in an area that already has about 400 miles of existing or decommissioned roads. Another 54 miles of private roads cross the project area.