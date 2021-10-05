Judge slaps Forest Service over Soldier-Butler logging project

A federal judge has halted an extensive forest management project in the Ninemile drainage west of Missoula, ruling that the U.S. Forest Service failed to follow its own rules on road construction and protecting wildlife habitat.
“Grizzly bears are finally getting the due diligence they deserve in the Ninemile,” said Patty Ames, president of the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force, which helped bring the lawsuit.
“This area is critical to regional recovery of grizzly bears, including reestablishment in the Bitterroot Ecosystem," Ames said. "Now the Forest Service must account for the impact of all roads on grizzly bear survival and habitat use and use the best available scientific information.”
The Soldier-Butler Project would affect about 45,160 acres in the mountains north of Alberton. It involved logging about 17.5 million board-feet of timber on 9,975 acres during the next eight to 10 years.
It would also allow construction of seven miles of new permanent roads, 9.4 miles of temporary roads and 35.4 miles of “undetermined roads” in an area that already has about 400 miles of existing or decommissioned roads. Another 54 miles of private roads cross the project area.
But the area is also considered a connection corridor for grizzly bears traveling between the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and the Bitterroot Ecosystem to the south. The NCDE has the largest population of grizzlies in the Lower 48 states with nearly 1,000 bears, while the Bitterroot has no confirmed resident grizzlies despite decades of recovery effort. Grizzly bears have been protected by the Endangered Species Act since 1975.
The case first went to U.S. Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto, who recommended halting the project because it failed to meet four of the seven challenges brought by the environmentalists. They included lack of evidence that the Forest Service was properly preserving mature tree cover or old snags for wildlife habitat, that it hadn’t accounted for the effect of 137 miles of old roads on grizzly bears and hadn’t accounted for how a previous logging project on the Frenchtown Face might affect the Ninemile project.
Federal Judge Dana Christensen confirmed DeSoto’s opinions in his order on Tuesday. In discussing the failure to explain the Ninemile project's plan to leave less than a 50:50 coverage of large, mature trees for wildlife cover, Christensen wrote that “a forest plan’s goals are not ‘merely aspirational … purely optional’ or ‘just a wish list that imposed no obligations.’ Instead the Forest Service’s failure to comply with a forest plan’s goal may very well constitute a (National Forest Management Act) violation.
“This language is not ambiguous and Defendants’ (Forest Service’s) proposed interpretation, which would construe the 50:50 standard as optional, is not entitled to the slightest deference,” Christensen concluded. “As Judge DeSoto concluded, the issue in this case is that Defendants have not provided any updated calculation at all. The Court cannot simply take Defendants’ word.”
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Executive Director Michael Garrity said Tuesday that in the past, courts would defer to the Forest Service in a lot of things.
“Over time we’ve shown the Forest Service has lied to the court, and judges don’t appreciate that,” Garrity said.
AWR and the Citizen Task Force each mounted separate challenges to the Soldier-Butler project that got combined in the final ruling.
Lolo National Forest spokeswoman Kate Jerman said on Tuesday the agency was reviewing the ruling and considering next steps.