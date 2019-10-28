One of the defendants in last year’s double homicide at the Mountain Valley Inn will be heard on his request to have his charges moved to juvenile court, a Missoula judge ordered Monday.
Preston Rossbach, now 19, was arrested after a shooting and stabbing at the downtown motel last October. Missoula County prosecutors allege Rossbach stabbed those who had already been shot in the hotel room by his co-defendant, Jonathan Whitworth.
The sequence of events presented by prosecutors includes Rossbach stealing the gun from the home of Whitworth’s father about three weeks before the killings when Rossbach was 17 years old. In March, his defense attorney filed a motion requesting a hearing to determine if his two counts of deliberate homicide should be dropped into juvenile court due to his age at the time prosecutors allege he stole the firearm.
Judge Leslie Halligan on Monday filed her order setting the hearing for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.
You have free articles remaining.
Whitworth, Rossbach’s alleged accomplice in the killings, meanwhile, has been pondering a plea agreement offered by prosecutors, the details of which have not been disclosed. He forewent the offer last week, but his attorney agreed to a December court hearing to revisit the idea after Whitworth is able to review all of the evidence against him. A trial was tentatively set for April.
Investigators allege Whitworth and Rossbach went to the hotel room that night in search of their drug dealer who had supplied them with some “bad drugs.” When they didn’t find the person they were looking for, Whitworth shot the three people in the room anyway, killing 23-year-old Jason Flink and 31-year-old Megan McLaughlin, according to court records; a third person, Kaleb Williams, survived the attack.
Prosecutors allege in court documents that, after Whitworth shot the people in the room, Rossbach started going through their pockets, stabbing Flink and Williams, who began to struggle with him. Rossbach had been worried about leaving any witnesses, Rossbach had told a cellmate, according to court filings.
Only the deliberate homicide charges are being considered for juvenile court. The remaining charges — two counts of tampering with witnesses and evidence, two counts of intimidation and assault with a weapon — would remain in District Court.