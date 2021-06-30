July 4 events around western Montana

Polson Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks. The theme of this year’s parade is “1909 to 2021 — Celebrating 112 Years of Growth!” Parade begins at noon. Fireworks begin at dusk. The parade will begin at Linderman School, make its way to Third and Main before turning down Main Street and finishing on the traditional route.

Seeley Lake Fourth of July Celebration. 7-11:30 a.m.: Annual pancake breakfast, Seeley Lake Fire Department. $10 a ticket; 5 and under free. Games and bouncy house for kids. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Seeley Lake Market, Seeley Lake Community Foundation lawn, Highway 83. Craft and food vendors as well as local artists and organizations will be selling their wares. Noon: free pig roast barbecue, Mission Bible Fellowship. 2 p.m.: parade through downtown Seeley Lake, theme “Celebrate Freedom.” 4:30 p.m.: 24th annual Rubber Duck Race, Clearwater River, Wagon Wheel Way (Hwy 83 south, mile marker 13). Ducks available to purchase at the Seeley Lake Chicken Coop, fireworks stand on Highway 83 in Seeley or during the parade ($5 each or 5 for $20). 6 p.m.: live music by Code Red, Lindey's Prime Steak House lawn down by Seeley Lake. Dusk: Fireworks display over Seeley Lake. 406-677-2022.