July 4 events around western Montana

Whether you want to stay close or go a little farther, western Montana has plenty of options for fun things to do this Fourth of July.
July 4
45th annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Festivities include model trains and ham radios; old-fashioned children’s games; food trucks; scavenger hunt (for adults, too); living history tours of the lookout, schoolhouse, Drummond Depot, Trolley Barn and locomotive; historic steam-engine sawmill demos; antique engine displays; historical surveying and Montana genealogy; craft vendors; activity booths hosted by various groups; Big Sky Breakout escape games; miniature ponies and farm animals; cold beer; model railroad displays; Smokey the Bear. fortmissoulamuseum.org.
Fifth annual SAR/DAR Independence Day Camp, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Fort Missoula. The event will start at 9 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony and the singing of "Chester." A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at noon. All day events include DAR/SAR information tables, historic flags display, Declaration of Independence for public signing, Declaration of Independence quiz board, quill and calligraphy demonstration, weapons and fire making demonstration, soldier's equipment display, colonial quilting demonstration, Chapter, SAR and Revolutionary War information signs, kids' coloring station and more. Call 406-239-7738.
Fourth Fest, 8-11 p.m., Southgate Mall parking lot. Live music, local food trucks, beer garden, pop-up roller rink (bring your own skates, helmet and pads), kids' activities, bounce house, and more. Fireworks with coordinating music, 10:30 p.m. southgatemall.com.
Missoula Funk Fest 2021: Funk the Pandemic, 2 p.m., Silver Park Pavilion, 700 Cregg Lane. Live bands, DJs, food trucks, yard games and a full bar by VFW. Free entry. Featuring Jetstar, LaForge, the Honey Horns, Pony P, Coach Shane, Mark Myriad. fb.me/e/3EAJ7O2OE.
Brandi Carlile, KettleHouse Amphitheater, Bonner. Featuring her season-opening concert and a fireworks show. For tickets or more information on parking and shuttles, go to logjampresents.com.
Hamilton Fourth of July Fireworks show, 10 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds. ravalli.us/200/Fairgrounds.
Sacajawea Day, 11 a.m., Darby Park. Presentation by Ted Hall about the past 1,500 years in Darby. Hall's books will be available. Special presentation about missing and murdered Indigenous people. Raffles from local businesses. Art work being sold by local artists.
Polson Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks. The theme of this year’s parade is “1909 to 2021 — Celebrating 112 Years of Growth!” Parade begins at noon. Fireworks begin at dusk. The parade will begin at Linderman School, make its way to Third and Main before turning down Main Street and finishing on the traditional route.
Seeley Lake Fourth of July Celebration. 7-11:30 a.m.: Annual pancake breakfast, Seeley Lake Fire Department. $10 a ticket; 5 and under free. Games and bouncy house for kids. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Seeley Lake Market, Seeley Lake Community Foundation lawn, Highway 83. Craft and food vendors as well as local artists and organizations will be selling their wares. Noon: free pig roast barbecue, Mission Bible Fellowship. 2 p.m.: parade through downtown Seeley Lake, theme “Celebrate Freedom.” 4:30 p.m.: 24th annual Rubber Duck Race, Clearwater River, Wagon Wheel Way (Hwy 83 south, mile marker 13). Ducks available to purchase at the Seeley Lake Chicken Coop, fireworks stand on Highway 83 in Seeley or during the parade ($5 each or 5 for $20). 6 p.m.: live music by Code Red, Lindey's Prime Steak House lawn down by Seeley Lake. Dusk: Fireworks display over Seeley Lake. 406-677-2022.
Condon Fourth of July Celebration. All day activities include American Legion Beer Garden, Library used book sale. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Historical Society photo and historical exhibits, Swan Valley Community Hall & Swan Valley Museum. 11 a.m.: parade from Liquid Louie’s to the Community Hall. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m free burgers, hot dogs and drinks, Community Center area. 1 p.m.: O-MOK-SEE, Community Arena, games on horseback for all ages. $2.50/event to participate. Spectators free. Fireworks at dark in the arena. 406-677-2022.
Ovando Fourth of July activities. 11 a.m.: parade through downtown Ovando. Theme is "Back-To-Good Times." 11 a.m.: Beer Garden by the Stray Bullet Café, which will be closed for meals that day. 11:30 a.m.: Volunteer Fire Department & Helmville Quick Response Unit barbecue. angler@blackfoot.net, 406-793-3474.
Grateful Nation Montana’s Freedom 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., 191 Mill St., Bigfork. Visit Gratefulnationmontana.com.
Bigfork’s Fourth of July Parade, noon, downtown Bigfork.
Kruise Kalispell Fourth of July Parade, noon, downtown Kalispell. discoverkalispell.com.
Whitefish: Arts Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Depot Park.
Whitefish festivities and fireworks, 7-11 p.m., Whitefish Lake. whitefishchamber.org.
69th annual Rodeo, 1 p.m. Fairgrounds, Lincoln.
Fourth of July Kids Parade, Ainsworth Park, Thompson Falls. Decorate bikes, trikes, wagons and strollers.