July 4 events around western Montana

Whether you want to stay close or go a little farther, western Montana has plenty of options for fun things to do this Fourth of July.

July 4

46th annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Festivities include live music, wagon rides, old-fashioned children’s games, food trucks, scavenger hunt (for adults, too), tours of the lookout, schoolhouse, Drummond Depot, trolley barn and locomotive, historic steam-engine sawmill demos, antique engine displays, historical surveying and Montana genealogy, craft vendors, activity booths hosted by various groups, miniature ponies, cold beer, model railroad displays and much more! fortmissoulamuseum.org.

20th annual Collectors Sale to benefit Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 406-239-7738.

Hamilton Fourth of July Fireworks show, 10:30 p.m., Ravalli County Fairgrounds. ravalli.us/200/Fairgrounds.

Sacajawea Day, 11 a.m., Darby Park. Activities and guest speakers. Call 406-370-5539.

Polson Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks. Parade takes place downtown from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fireworks, 10 p.m., Polson Fairgrounds on July 2.

Seeley Lake Fourth of July Celebration. 7:30-11 a.m.: Annual pancake breakfast, Seeley Lake Fire Department. $10 a ticket; 5 and under free. Games and bouncy house for kids. Noon: free pig roast barbecue. 2 p.m.: parade through downtown Seeley Lake, theme “Summer in Seeley — From Pirates to Patriots.” 4:30 p.m.: 25th annual Rubber Duck Race, Clearwater River, Wagon Wheel Way (Hwy 83 south, mile marker 13). Ducks available to purchase at the Seeley Lake Chicken Coop, fireworks stand on Highway 83 in Seeley or during the parade ($5 each or 5 for $20). 7 p.m.: third annual Boat Parade on Seeley Lake; live music by Code Red, Lindey's Prime Steak House lawn down by Seeley Lake. Dusk: Fireworks display over Seeley Lake. 406-677-000.

Condon Fourth of July Celebration. 11 a.m.: parade from Liquid Louie’s to the Community Hall. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m free burgers, hot dogs and drinks, Community Center area. Noon: trick riding performance, Swan Valley Arena. 1 p.m.: O-MOK-SEE, Community Arena, games on horseback for all ages. $2.50/event to participate. Spectators free. Fireworks at dark in the arena.

Ovando Fourth of July activities. 11 a.m.: parade through downtown Ovando. Theme is "Remember When You Rode a Bike." 11 a.m.: Beer Garden by the Stray Bullet Café, which will be closed for meals that day. 11:30 a.m.: Volunteer Fire Department & Helmville Quick Response Unit barbecue. angler@blackfoot.net, 406-793-3474.

Grateful Nation Montana’s Freedom 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., 191 Mill St., Bigfork. Visit Gratefulnationmontana.com.

Bigfork’s Fourth of July Parade, noon, downtown Bigfork. Theme "Community First."

Kalispell Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Kalispell. Following the parade is the Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Conrad Mansion.

Whitefish fireworks, 10:30 p.m., Whitefish Lake. whitefishchamber.org.

Lakeside fireworks show, 10 p.m., can be viewed from Lakeside Marina or from watercraft on Flathead Lake.

