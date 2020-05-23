July Drummond Rodeo pulls plug for 2020

The Drummond Rodeo committee had given itself until May 15 to make a final decision whether to pull the plug. It waited until last Monday, May 18, to do so.

"We talked to Livingston, we talked to most of the other committees. We just couldn't figure how to get it done," he said.

Stipulations for holding a PRCA-sanctioned event include social distancing in the parking lot and grandstands, spraying and disinfecting all surfaces, and screening contestants by taking temperatures and determining where they'd been.

This weekend the Cowboy Channel is telecasting the first pro rodeo since the COVID-19 hiatus began in March. The three-day Cave Creek Rodeo Days in Arizona is closed to spectators.

Polson's Mission Mountain Rodeo (June 28-29) is among four rodeos to cancel for 2020 from Montana's other main circuit, the Northern Rodeo Association. Conrad, Culbertson and East Helena are the others.

The status of year-end finals for both the Montana Pro Rodeo and NRA circuits remains up in the air.

​ The spring college rodeo season was dashed by the pandemic and the College National Finals Rodeo scheduled for June 14-20 in Casper, Wyoming, was canceled in April.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.