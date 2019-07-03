Whether you want to stay close or go a little farther, Western Montana has plenty of options for fun things to do this Fourth of July. Here's what we've rounded up as of press time!
July 3-7
121st Arlee Esyapqenyi (Celebration). Includes dance and singing contests, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a parade, powwow, food and more. Visit arleepowwow.com for more information.
July 4
42nd annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration hosted by The Friends of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.
The pancake breakfast, put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Museum, starts the celebration from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Entertainment and festivities, which also benefit the Friends, begin at 10 a.m. and include music by Kevin Van Dort, Bases Covered, and Smith and McKay All Day. The will also be model trains and ham radios, old-fashioned children’s games, food trucks and cold beer, a scavenger hunt (for adults, too), living history tours of the lookout, schoolhouse, Drummond Depot, Trolley Barn, and locomotive, historic steam-engine sawmill demos, antique engine displays, Missoula Fire Trucks, historical surveying and Montana genealogy, craft vendors, horse-drawn wagon rides, special goings all day at the Homestead Cabin with games, hands-on activities, and demonstrators, miniature ponies and farm animals.
A welcoming ceremony at noon will celebrate Independence Day with the singing of the national anthem and a presentation of the flag by VFW Post 209 and American Legion Hellgate Post 27 Honor Guards.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for students, $15 for a family, and children younger than 6 and members of the Friends of the Museum are free. The pancake breakfast is $5 for adults and $20 for a family and includes admission for the day.
Southgate Mall Fourth Fest, 6-11 p.m. Southgate Mall. Free live music by Reverend Slanky, Missoula City Band and surprise headliner, local food trucks, beer garden, kids' activities, fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
19th annual Collector's Sale to benefit Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Building T-316, Fort Missoula. 549-6280 or 549-4817.
Polson’s Fourth of July parade and fireworks, downtown Polson. Parade, noon, fireworks, dusk.
Seeley Lake Fourth of July celebration. Theme is “Destination Seeley Lake.” Pancake breakfast, 7 a.m., Seeley Lake Fire Hall; pig roast, noon, Mission Bible Fellowship. Parade through downtown Seeley, 2 p.m. with the Seeley Lake Community Foundation named this year’s grand marshal. Festivities continue throughout the afternoon including the annual Duck Race down the Clearwater River starting at 4:30 p.m. The celebration wraps up with fireworks over Seeley Lake that start at 10:30 p.m.
Hamilton Fireworks display, dusk, Ravalli County Fairgrounds.
Grateful Nation Montana’s Freedom 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., 191 Mill St., Bigfork. Visit Gratefulnationmontana.com.
Bigfork’s Fourth of July Parade, noon, downtown Bigfork.
Ovando’s Fourth of July Celebration. Called “The Biggest Taste of Old Time Americana, by the Smallest Old Town.” Ovando stands proud decorated in red, white and blue with flags flying everywhere. Including a Fourth of July Parade whose theme every year is “Everybody participates! Nobody watches;” with more horse entries than humans; patriotic speeches in front of the museum and lunch where the town’s volunteer fire department serves up a slab of beef so tender you don’t even need a knife. Visit ovandomontana.net.
July 4 picnic and fireworks hosted by the Florence Volunteer Fire Department, Florence Community Park. Picnic, 5 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers provided; bring potluck dish to share. Fireworks, 10:15 p.m. Visit florencefire.us.
Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by New Old Future and children's activities provided. Plus food and beverage offerings.